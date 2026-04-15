COSRX Outshines Global Giants to Seize No. 1 Spot in Amazon UK Sunscreen Rankings

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX's Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ has held the No.1 spot in the Sunscreen category on Amazon UK since April 14, 2026, and continues to generate strong demand and high consumer interest, solidifying its position as a leading K-beauty brand in the UK market.

Beyond K-Beauty: COSRX Dominates Amazon UK as the Overall No. 1 Best-Selling

K-beauty continues to expand its presence in the global suncare market, with particularly strong momentum in the UK. In recent years, the sunscreen category has shifted from a purely functional focus toward formulations that prioritize user experience, with growing demand for lightweight, hydrating, and non-greasy textures that leave no white cast.

As more K-beauty brands bring advanced formulations to market, consumers are presented with a wider range of options-creating a competitive landscape in which products that best meet everyday needs stand out. Amid this trend, COSRX's Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ achieved the No.1 position in the Amazon UK Sunscreen category. This milestone not only reinforces COSRX's leadership in K-beauty but also underscores its undeniable global appeal by outpacing established global beauty giants.

The product also ranks as the top-performing K-beauty sunscreen on Amazon UK and currently holds a 4.5-star rating based on 1,326 reviews, along with the Amazon's Choice badge-demonstrating strong consumer trust and consistent sales performance.

Real Consumer Feedback Validates Product Performance

Since its launch, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ has gained significant traction across global skincare communities, becoming a staple recommendation on platforms like Reddit. Consumers consistently praise its serum-like texture and soothing formula-featuring aloe and witch hazel-which delivers a comfortable, invisible finish without any white cast.

Beyond its sensory appeal, the product has earned high marks for its specialized formulation and clinical safety. The formula has been clinically tested for eye irritation by Dermacosmetic Skin Science Laboratory Co., Ltd, ensuring a comfortable, sting-free experience for users. Furthermore, it is recognized as fungal acne-safe by ingredient analysis platforms such as SkinSort, addressing a highly searched yet underserved niche in the suncare market. By effectively combining high UV protection (SPF50 PA++++) with a skin-first approach, COSRX successfully meets the evolving demands of the UK market, proving that high performance can go hand-in-hand with daily comfort.

A Shift Toward Everyday, Effortless SPF Use

In recent years, public figures have highlighted the importance of sun protection, while dermatologists continue to emphasize both adequate application and regular reapplication. In this context, convenient formats play an important role in supporting proper and consistent suncare habits.

Reflecting this need, COSRX's Airy-Light Invisible Sun Stick perfectly complements Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen by enhancing convenience and portability, supporting a more effective daily suncare routine. The product allows for easy reapplication on the go and can be comfortably used not only on the face but also across areas such as the neck, elbows, and décolletage, helping to maintain consistent UV protection throughout the day.

Experience the UK's No. 1 sunscreen choice and explore the full COSRX range at the Official Amazon UK COSRX store. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

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