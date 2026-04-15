

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation moderated in March to the lowest level in more than a year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent annually in March, slower than the 3.7 percent increase in February. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since December 2024.



The downward trend in inflation was mainly due to slower price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages, while rising fuel costs had an adverse effect on inflation.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 1.3 percent from 2.7 percent, and inflation based on recreation and culture slowed to 4.9 percent from 6.0 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs recovered 2.1 percent amid higher fuel prices.



Core inflation also moderated to 1.9 percent from 2.4 percent.



Monthly, consumer prices rose at a stable rate of 0.1 percent, while prices were expected to remain flat.



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