

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in March to the highest level in eight months amid higher fuel costs, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in March, faster than February's stable increase of 2.1 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on March 31.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2025, when prices rose 3.1 percent.



Housing and utility costs grew 4.3 percent compared to last year, and transport charges were 3.1 percent more expensive. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 2.1 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in February.



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