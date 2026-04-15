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WKN: 859551 | ISIN: GB0000811801 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BA
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 10:30
3,040 Euro
+2,01 % +0,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRATT REDROW PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRATT REDROW PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,04012:00
3,0203,04012:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARRATT REDROW
BARRATT REDROW PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRATT REDROW PLC3,040+2,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.