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WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TN
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 09:55
0,029 Euro
-3,38 % -0,001
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIORETEC OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIORETEC OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0290,03112:54
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 12:18 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioretec Ltd - Manager's transactions - Stephen Industries Inc Oy

Bioretec Oy Company release 15 April 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Oy - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Stephen Industries Inc Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Kustaa Poutiainen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Bioretec Oy
LEI: 7437008736AG7HY51K13
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 151618/4/4

Transaction date: 2026-04-14
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000480454
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 177382176 Unit price: 0.01 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 177382176 Volume weighted average price: 0.01 EUR

Further enquiries
Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013
Certified adviser
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-ltd---manager-s-transactions---stephen-industries-inc-oy,c4335186

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretec-ltd--managers-transactions--stephen-industries-inc-oy-302743047.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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