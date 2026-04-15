

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the second straight month as initially estimated in February, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production dropped an unadjusted 1.5 percent annually in March, slower than the 2.5 percent fall a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on April 8.



A production decrease occurred in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, the agency said.



Among sectors, manufacturing output decreased 1.0 percent from last year, and mining and quarrying production was 9.1 percent lower, and the energy industry logged a sharp contraction of 11.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 1.8 percent in February, reversing a 1.5 percent growth in the prior month.



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