Tata Consultancy Services: TCS and University of Cincinnati Announce 'My First AI Job' Program to Prepare Students for Entry-Level AI Careers

The Exclusive Program Aims to Train Students in AI Skills to Help Build a Future-Ready American Workforce

CINCINNATI, OH AND MUMBAI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540)(NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has unveiled its new TCS My First AI Job skills training program in partnership with the University of Cincinnati and Salesforce. The program is designed to provide students with skills certification in AI solutions, paid work experience, and a pathway to full-time roles at TCS upon graduation.

Designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and workforce readiness, the new TCS My First AI Job program offers final-year students an intensive, three-month curriculum covering key technical, communication, and employability skills required in today's competitive marketplace. Through a combination of hands-on projects, mentorship, global certifications, and practice interviews, the program will help students develop skills that align with current industry and client requirements and match specific roles in TCS' talent pipeline.

Amit Bajaj, President - North America, TCS, said,"In keeping with its aspiration of becoming the world's largest AI-led technology services company, TCS is committed to building a pipeline of AI jobs in the heartland of America by helping students graduate with industry-ready AI skills that are in high demand. Building on our longstanding partnerships with the University of Cincinnati and Salesforce, we are designing a blueprint for the AI jobs of the future that will make U.S. companies more innovative and competitive. We are proud to launch this in Cincinnati, home of our new North America Salesforce Center of Excellence-where customer proximity meets scaled talent."

Hazem Said, Professor & Director, School of Information Technology, University of Cincinnati, said,"Companies increasingly expect entry-level job seekers to hit the ground running with practical AI skills they can put to use on day one. It is exciting to be at the vanguard of collaborating with a technology industry pioneer to build pathways to success for tomorrow's AI leaders. I believe that we are creating a model that will help redefine the value of a university education."

Meredith Nabavi, Director, Workforce Development Partnerships, Salesforce, said, "The combination of TCS, the University of Cincinnati and Salesforce will create an industry-ready local workforce that will not only accelerate client outcomes, but help build the AI careers of recent university graduates."

As part of the collaboration, TCS, the University of Cincinnati and Salesforce will jointly develop a world-class Salesforce certification curriculum for the TCS My First AI Job program. It will include a curated, industry-focused Salesforce course that offers undergraduate students an opportunity to join a fall co-op to provide full-time undergraduate students with professional training and hands-on experience working at TCS.

By alternating academic study with paid, practical, on-the-job training, the program will prepare students for potential employment opportunities at TCS. Additionally, by enabling the certification pathway to serve as an extended, real-world assessment, the program increases the likelihood of students securing roles in a more timely manner. At the same time, employers such as TCS will benefit from the ability to swiftly integrate new hires into client projects, thereby achieving time and cost efficiencies while supporting employees' long-term professional growth.

The new program aligns with TCS' focus on developing and recruiting local talent. The company is actively investing in industry-specific Salesforce capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its U.S. clients as they transform their businesses using AI technologies. TCS recently inaugurated the Salesforce Center of Excellence at its Global Delivery Center in Milford, Ohio, its largest delivery center in the United States. This Center of Excellence reflects TCS' commitment to customer-centric innovation, AI-driven talent development, and deeper collaboration across its partner ecosystem. In addition, TCS recently acquired two U.S.-based consulting firms, Coastal Cloud and ListEngage, to strengthen its position in the Salesforce ecosystem and reinforce its long-standing commitment to customers in North America.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 580,000 spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

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SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-and-university-of-cincinnati-announce-my-first-ai-job-program-1157635