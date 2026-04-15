

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in global markets amidst an anxious wait for positive developments to end the U.S.-Iran war. The onset of the earnings season and hints of resilient corporate earnings despite the war-led energy price shocks supported market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading just below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a strong positive note.



The Dollar Index has edged up. Sovereign bond yields hardened in the U.S. but eased in other regions.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have gained more than a percent. Gold and silver are trading in negative territory. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,505.00, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,963.20, down 0.06% Germany's DAX at 24,045.14, up 0.05% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,608.21, down 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 8,276.77, down 0.61% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,964.65, down 0.33% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,228.00, up 0.61% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,978.70, up 0.09% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,027.21, up 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,947.32, up 0.29% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,091.39, up 2.07%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1782, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3556, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 158.85, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7141, up 0.41% USD/CAD at 1.3774, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 98.19, up 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.259%, up 0.16% Germany at 3.0254%, down 0.15% France at 3.662%, down 0.05% U.K. at 4.7790%, down 0.15% Japan at 2.409%, down 0.29%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $96.02, up 1.30%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $92.46, up 1.29%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,823.20, down 0.55%. Silver Futures (May) at $78.75, down 0.99%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $74,020.08, down 0.91% Ethereum at $2,322.76, down 2.83% BNB at $614.71, down 0.62% XRP at $1.35, down 1.54% Solana at $83.08, down 3.52%



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