

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in February as imports grew amid a fall in exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.1 billion in February from EUR 4.3 billion in the previous month.



Exports posted a monthly fall of 0.6 percent, while imports climbed by 1.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus shrank notably to EUR 4.6 billion in February from EUR 13.0 billion a year ago. Exports plunged 36.4 percent annually, while imports dropped only by 0.3 percent. The country exported 59.9 percent fewer medical and pharmaceutical products.



Shipments to the US slumped 69.7 percent compared to February 2025, while imports to Great Britain advanced 23.0 percent.



Separate official data showed that Ireland's residential property price inflation eased to 6.8 percent in February from 7.1 percent in January. Property prices in Dublin rose by 5.6 percent, and prices outside Dublin were up by 7.8 percent.



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