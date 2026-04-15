Games for Change and Tencent Games expand Raising Good Gamers with new programme to help families navigate positive play in video games

Research-led initiative providing practical tools for families and supporting more informed and balanced dialogue with industry and policymakers on video games

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Games for Change, in partnership with Tencent Games, today announced the launch of a new programme that builds on the Raising Good Gamers initiative, designed to help families engage more confidently with the role video games play in young people's lives. With 3.3 billion people playing video games worldwide, video gaming is now a central part of everyday life - reinforcing the need for more informed, evidence-based and balanced dialogue around play.

The Raising Good Gamers partnership brings together industry, researchers, and nonprofit experts to advance a growing movement around positive play in video games. One of the first outputs is a new white paper, "Raising Good Gamers: What Families Need to Know About Video Games and Well-Being," authored by Games for Change Research Director, Dr Rachel Kowert. Drawing on new global research across 15 countries including the Middle East and seven languages[1], alongside a review of existing studies and interviews with parents and game developers, the paper provides evidence to support more informed and balanced conversations among families, educators, policymakers and industry.

Building on this research, Raising Good Gamers will deliver practical, accessible, family-facing tools and resources to schools and community youth organizations to support parents in engaging with video gaming more confidently and constructively. Developed by Games for Change Chief Programme Officer Arana Shapiro, the materials - including workshops, conversation guides - are designed to help parents engage with video gaming alongside their children and support healthy gameplay. This includes grounding discussions about positive play in everyday practice, from respectful behaviour and communication to community participation and shared values.

Following a successful pilot workshop in the US in March, the roll-out of the programme is planned for the US and UK in September, with the ambition of broadening internationally covering the Middle East next year as part of a sustainable movement to help change the culture of video gaming for everyone.

Susanna Pollack, President, Games for Change, said: "For many parents, video games are a meaningful part of their children's lives, but one they don't always feel equipped to navigate. As gaming continues to evolve, families are increasingly looking for balanced, practical support. Through this partnership and accompanying research, we're bringing together data, behavioural science and the voices of families themselves to help address the questions parents have and give them the tools to engage with gaming in a more informed, confident and constructive way."

Danny Marti, Head of Public Affairs at Tencent, added: "Video games are an enriching and widely enjoyed part of modern life, yet public debate around games is too often shaped by narrow or incomplete narratives. Raising Good Gamers reflects a belief that positive play is a shared responsibility, one that benefits from collaboration across industry, researchers, educators, policymakers, and families. By grounding the conversation in evidence and practical experience, this partnership aims to support more informed decision-making and a more balanced understanding of the role video games play in young people's lives."

The themes explored as part of the partnership are also reflected in a new episode of the Good Game Club podcast which will be released on 16 April 2026 at 8am BST, featuring Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change, and Danny Marti, Head of Public Affairs at Tencent. Hosted by Jude Ower MBE and Mathias Nørvig, CEO, SYBO the episode explores the partnership and the case for more informed conversations around video games and healthy play. More information is available here: Good Game Club Linktree.

Tencent Games is proud to be a sponsor of the Games for Change Festival, taking place on 21-22 July 2026 in New York City, where the full findings of the Raising Good Gamers white paper will be unveiled. The research will be presented through a keynote address and a panel discussion bringing families, industry, and policymakers together to advance more informed, evidence-based dialogue around video games and positive play.

Notes to Editor

About Games for Change

Since 2004, Games for Change (G4C) has empowered game creators and innovators to drive real-world change through games and immersive media, helping people learn, improve their communities, and make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies, nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies to run world-class events, public arcades, design challenges, and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of developers who use games to tackle real-world challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change to education. For more information, visit: https://www.gamesforchange.org.

Website: https://www.gamesforchange.org, https://www.raisinggoodgamers.com

About Tencent and Tencent Games

Tencent is a global technology company focused on creating connections and experiences that matter around the world. Founded in 1998, Tencent is driven by its mission to create "Value for Users" and apply "Tech for Good."

Tencent Games was launched in 2003, and has since grown into the leading global platform for game development, publishing and operation. Tencent Games now offers more than 170 in-house developed and licensed games across 200 countries and regions, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile and Brawl Stars are some of our most popular titles around the world.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since June 2004.

Website: https://www.tencent.com

About Dr Rachel Kowert

Rachel Kowert, Ph.D., is a research psychologist, award-winning author, and globally recognized leader facilitating global policy and product development with non-profit, governmental, and non-governmental agencies for more than 15 years through data-driven research focused on mental health and trust and safety in digital games. She has spoken about her work to thousands of people across the globe, including the United Nations and the United States Congress. She has published a variety of books and scientific articles relating to the psychology of games and, more recently, the relationship between games and mental health.

Website: https://rkowert.com

About Arana Shapiro

Arana is the Chief Operating and Programs Officer at Games for Change, supporting all learning initiatives. As the former Executive Director of the Institute of Play IOP), Arana led major initiatives concerning school design, leadership and school-based partnerships. She was part of the founding team that opened the IOP's flagship project, NYC public school, Quest to Learn and is co-author of Quest to Learn: Growing a School for Digital Kids. Arana has 20+ years of experience in education and nonprofit management as a teacher, educational technologist curriculum development and organisational leader.

1. FTI Consulting: Healthy Gaming Research (October 2025).

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