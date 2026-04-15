

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's statement that US-Iran talks to end the Middle East war could resume later this week has helped ease tensions in the global oil market, and the oil prices have fallen further.



Brent crude oil price decreased to $95.22 a barrel, while the US-traded WTI fell to $91.30.



BBC reported that at least seven ships, including vessels linked to Iran, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.



The Trump-ordered blockade of vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas in the Strait of Hormuz has begun at 10 a.m. ET Monday, and is in place, according to Trump.



The commander of US Central Command said Tuesday that 'A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented.'



'In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,' Adm Brad Cooper wrote on X.



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