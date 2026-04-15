Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company"), a leading North American tea merchant, announced today, after a thorough review of its logistics options, it has established a U.S. fulfillment platform in Chicago, positioning the Company to better serve American customers and drive profitable long-term growth in the U.S. market.

Following the U.S. government's decision to eliminate the de minimis trade exemption, which allowed goods under US$800 to enter the country without paying duties or taxes, shipping orders from Canada into the United States became more complex and costly. The resulting customs friction created shipping delays, unpredictable delivery times, and a diminished consumer experience that contributed to a decline in U.S. e-commerce results.

Since late March, DAVIDsTEA began fulfilling U.S. e-commerce orders through a strategic third-party logistics partner based in Chicago. The new fulfillment platform complements DAVIDsTEA's warehouse and logistics operations in Montreal, bringing inventory closer to U.S. customers, improving service levels, and strengthening the Company's ability to grow profitably south of the border.

"The U.S. is a core growth market for us and this investment reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead," said Frank Zitella, President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of DAVIDsTEA. "Establishing a fulfillment platform in Chicago lets us serve American customers better today, while building the operational foundation to scale profitably over time. A seamless delivery experience drives customer acquisition, repeat purchasing, and loyalty-and we are now positioned to deliver it."

The updated fulfillment model supports the Company's continued growth in the U.S. market while strengthening its overall supply chain. The transition is complete and customers can now order a curated selection of DAVIDsTEA tea and gifts on davidstea.com, with no disruption to existing orders.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada and over 900 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 21 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

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Source: DavidsTea Inc.