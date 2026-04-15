West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that Nevada North Lithium LLC ("NNL"), the joint venture formed by subsidiaries of Surge and Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution"), has received an additional CA$2,100,000 advance from Evolution pursuant to the terms of NNL's amended and restated operating agreement.

Evolution has previously advanced CA$4,700,000. This capital has financed the successful 2025 infill drill program, ongoing mineral resource estimate, metallurgical testing, preliminary feasibility study ("PFS") engineering and overall mine planning. The fully funded PFS remains on budget, and the CA$2,100,000 advance will finance continued Q2 PFS activities.

Under the amended and restated operating agreement announced by Surge on December 2, 2025, Surge and Evolution formed NNL to advance the Nevada North Lithium Project ("NNLP") in Elko County, Nevada, with Surge initially holding a 77% interest and Evolution holding a 23% interest. Under that agreement, Evolution committed to fund up to CA$10,000,000 toward the project's preliminary feasibility study in exchange for additional 9.5% ownership interest in NNL. With advances to date, Surge holds 70.54% of NNL, with Evolution holding 29.46%.

Mr. Greg Reimer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of Surge, commented, "We are pleased to report this additional funding by Evolution Mining into Nevada North Lithium LLC. This advance further supports development of the NNLP and reflects the continued momentum of the joint venture as work progresses on the project's prefeasibility activities. This funding, together with the CA$30,000,000 in the Surge treasury, leaves the Company in a strong financial position to move the NNL project forward."

NNL was established to continue the development of the Nevada North Lithium Project, with the initial focus on facilitating completion of a preliminary feasibility study evaluating the project's development potential. Surge remains the manager of the project with responsibility for day-to-day management of the JV's operations in accordance with the JV agreement.

Qualified Person:

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, Geological Advisor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and a listing on the OTCQX Market in the USA, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

About Nevada North Lithium LLC

Nevada North Lithium LLC, jointly owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc (70.54%) and Evolution Mining Limited (29.46%), owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first three rounds of drilling at the project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,300 meters and a known width of greater than 1,500 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. As disclosed in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment dated May 19, 2025 (PEA), completed jointly by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. and Independent Mining Consultants (see the Company's news release dated July 24, 2025 for further information respecting the PEA), the Nevada North Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 11.24 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 3010 ppm Li at a 1,250-ppm cutoff. The PEA reported an after-tax NPV8% US $9.17 Billion and after-tax IRR of 22.8% at $24,000/t LCE and an OPEX of US $5,243/t LCE.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

Director, President & CEO

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

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Source: Surge Battery Metals Inc.