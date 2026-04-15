

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State announced the expansion of its partnership with Gilead Sciences and The Global Fund to increase access to lenacapavir (LEN), a breakthrough HIV prevention medication.



LEN is a twice-yearly injectable medication, which has shown 99.9 percent effectiveness at preventing HIV in large-scale clinical trials. Expanding upon its initial market shaping investment in access to LEN, the State Department said it is now growing its commitment to reach an additional 1 million people in high-burden countries with the two-dose annual regimen. Following the announcement, the United States and The Global Fund are committed to reach three million people in high-burden countries with LEN by 2028.



The Department of State said it will continue to prioritize the recipient countries based on countries' HIV burden and the strength of the country's existing infrastructure to distribute and deliver the drug. In coordination with partner national governments, the Department will continue to support complementary initiatives to promote uptake, strengthen health systems, and advance progress toward eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV under the Trump Administration's America First Global Heath Strategy.



This expanded partnership reflects the United States' enduring leadership in global health and President Trump's continued investment in his goal of ending Mother-to-Child HIV transmission by the end of his second term, the State Department said in a press release.



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