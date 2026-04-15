

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said in an interview with the New York Post that US-Iran Talks to end the Middle East war could be revived 'in the next two days'.



In a preview of an interview released by Fox News, Trump said the war is 'very close to over'.



The two-week ceasefire, agreed by the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war, is set to expire on April 23.



In other development in the region, Israel and Lebanon have reportedly agreed to extend talks on a ceasefire.



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