Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will participate in an exclusive three-day TSX-sponsored European roadshow from April 21 to April 23 featuring a select group of TSX and TSX Venture-listed companies at the centre of the evolving energy landscape.

The roadshow is structured to encourage in-depth discussion and direct access, delivering a private, relationship-led experience across three of Europe's major financial centres. Thermal Energy will present to a curated audience of family offices and high-net-worth individuals in Zurich, Paris and London, with interests in the new energy economy and innovative business models.

In its most recently reported quarterly financial results (for the quarter ended November 30, 2025), Thermal Energy's revenue reached a record $10.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA i tripled to $814 thousand, and net income increased to $618 thousand.

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i Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expense. See note below about non-IFRS measures.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Thermal Energy International Inc.