Instrument: Units rights Short name: EXPRS2 UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028501148 Order book ID: 501661 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EXPRS2 BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028501155 Order book ID: 501662 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from April 16, 2026, the units rights in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 27, 2026.With effect from April 16, 2026, the paid subscription units in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 20, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB