ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: ExpreS2ion reviews Q1 progress across clinical, operational and financial fronts

Hørsholm, Denmark, 1 June 2026 - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB's subsidiary ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS ("ExpreS2ion") reviews its Q1 2026 progress across clinical, operational and financial fronts through three recent investor communications.

BioStock Global Forum - 21 May 2026

CEO Bent U. Frandsen presented at the BioStock Global Forum on 21 May 2026, outlining the company's pipeline and investment case to an international life science investor audience. The recorded presentation and slide deck are available at the company's investor relations website.

Q1 2026 Financial Results and Strategy Update - 28 May 2026

On 28 May 2026, management presented the company's interim report for the first quarter of 2026 via webcast. The presentation covered the continued clinical progression of ES2B-C001, the company's HER2-targeted active immunotherapy; operational advances in the Nipah and malaria programmes; and the financial position following the rights issue completed in May, which raised approximately SEK 31.8 million before transaction costs. Additional proceeds may be generated through the TO 13 warrants, exercisable in August-September 2026, the amount of which will depend on exercise level and prevailing share price. The webcast recording and slide deck are available at the company's investor relations website.

BioStock Sponsored Article - Published Today

BioStock has today published a sponsored article featuring an interview with CEO Bent U. Frandsen, covering the Q1 2026 results and near-term outlook for ES2B-C001 and the broader pipeline. The article is available at biostock.se.

All presentations are available for download at: https://investor.expres2ionbio.com/presentations/

Certified Adviser

Redeye Nordic Growth AB

For further information about ExpreS2ion, please contact:

Bent U. Frandsen, CEO

Keith Alexander, CFO

E-mail: investor@expres2ionbio.com

About ExpreS2ion

ExpreS2ion is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative active immunotherapies and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. The company has developed the ExpreS2 platform, a proprietary protein expression technology used across more than 500 recombinant protein and virus-like particle (VLP) projects spanning research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. Proteins produced using the ExpreS2 platform are being evaluated in multiple clinical programmes worldwide. The platform has also been applied in partnered development programmes that have progressed into late-stage clinical evaluation, including Phase III studies that have met their primary endpoints. The platform, marketed as GlycoX-S2, includes functionally modified glycosylation variants designed to enhance immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics. ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP-based vaccines in association with AdaptVac ApS, of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%. ExpreS2ion Biotech AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.com.