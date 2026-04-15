Omdia forecasts that V (formerly VIDAA), the smart TV operating system developed by Hisense, is set to overtake LG's webOS in European shipments in 2025, signaling a significant shift in the competitive dynamics of the smart TV market.

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Europe TV OS Platform Share of Shipments

VIDAA's rapid growth has been driven by the strong momentum of Hisense and its expanding footprint across Europe. The company has significantly increased its market share in recent years, supported by competitive pricing, broader distribution, and high-profile global marketing campaigns.

This growth is now translating into platform scale. Omdia data shows VIDAA steadily closing the gap with LG's webOS, with shipments expected to surpass it this year.

"The European TV OS market is undergoing a structural shift," said Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media and Entertainment at Omdia. "Chinese manufacturers like Hisense and TCL are not only gaining share in hardware, but are now scaling their own platforms, challenging the long-standing dominance of Korean players."

While Android TV continues to lead the market, benefiting from broad adoption across multiple brands, the competitive landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented. Both LG's webOS and Samsung's Tizen have seen gradual declines in share as alternative ecosystems gain traction.

The rise of VIDAA reflects a broader industry trend, with Chinese TV brands gaining ground on Korean manufacturers in both shipment volumes and platform influence, reshaping the smart TV ecosystem in Europe.

"Samsung and LG have built large installed bases over the past decade, reaching tens of millions of households," said David Tett, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "However, Chinese vendors are rapidly expanding their installed base, driven by strong shipment growth across Europe."

This increasing fragmentation presents new challenges for advertisers and content providers. As audiences spread across multiple platforms, achieving scale will require more sophisticated, multi-platform strategies.

At the same time, new entrants such as Titan OS are gaining traction, highlighting how quickly the European TV operating system landscape is evolving.

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Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com