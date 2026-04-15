Labcorp Launches FDA-Cleared Fentanyl Test Delivering Results in 10 Minutes

First FDA-cleared rapid fentanyl test of its kind made in the United States designed to help emergency department and hospital teams act quickly when every second counts

Fentanyl Urine Visual Test is available through Labcorp Point of Care, previously known as MEDTOX Diagnostics

BURLINGTON, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the launch of the Labcorp Fentanyl Urine Visual Test, the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared rapid fentanyl test of its kind manufactured in the United States. The test delivers results in just 10 minutes, giving healthcare providers fast, actionable answers when treating suspected fentanyl exposure in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics.

Fentanyl exposure remains a concern across acute care and clinical settings. Labcorp data show that between 2024 and 2025, approximately 4% of pre-employment screenings tested positive for fentanyl, and nearly 10% of patients receiving opioid use disorder treatment tested positive. Recent guidance from the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) also highlights the importance of reliable screening tools in emergency care, particularly as synthetic opioids like fentanyl become more prevalent.

"When clinicians suspect fentanyl exposure, they need quick, dependable answers to inform care," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical and scientific officer at Labcorp. "The Labcorp Fentanyl Urine Visual Test delivers results in minutes, helping teams respond quickly and confidently in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics-ultimately supporting better patient outcomes."

Features of the Labcorp Fentanyl Urine Visual Test

The test assesses fentanyl exposure by detecting norfentanyl, the primary fentanyl metabolite, which can remain present in urine up to 48 hours after initial exposure. This provides a longer detection window than fentanyl itself, which may clear within hours. The test is FDA-cleared for use by qualified professionals in Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified settings. Results are intended for preliminary rapid screening purposes and should be confirmed using appropriate laboratory methods, per the standard practice for rapid testing.

Introducing Labcorp Point of Care

The Labcorp Fentanyl Urine Visual Test is available through Labcorp Point of Care, previously known as MEDTOX Diagnostics. Throughout 2026, product names, packaging and resources will transition from MEDTOX Diagnostics to Labcorp Point of Care.

For more information on the Labcorp Fentanyl Urine Visual Test, visit pointofcare.labcorp.com/fentanyl-test.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025, and perform more than 750 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

SOURCE Labcorp