Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover and Luka Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered Learning and Companion Robotics in North America

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) ("Classover" or the "Company"), an AI-driven education company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Luka, a developer of intelligent companion and educational robotics systems, to jointly explore the co-development of AI-driven learning scenarios in the North American market.

The collaboration is intended to explore a new category of educational experience in which AI is not limited to screens, software prompts, or static content, but becomes a continuous and interactive presence within the learning environment. A central area of focus will be companion robotics as a learning interface, enabling more natural engagement, personalized guidance, and sustained interaction across real-world educational settings.

Under the framework, the companies plan to develop and test a range of use cases across physical learning environments, robotics labs, and pilot programs. Classover is expected to contribute access to its offline education infrastructure, implementation capabilities, and application scenarios, while Luka is expected to provide its AI hardware systems, product experience, and technical expertise in intelligent companion devices. Luka's product portfolio combines hardware, content, and AI technologies to support reading, companionship, and interactive educational experiences.

By combining education infrastructure with AI-native hardware systems, Classover and Luka aim to better understand how students interact with intelligent agents over time, and how those interactions may shape future models of learning, engagement, and support. The companies believe this direction reflects a broader evolution in educational technology, from software-based tools toward embodied and environment-aware systems that can participate more actively in the learning journey. The collaboration also aligns with Luka's focus on how companion-oriented hardware can create more natural and effective educational interaction.

"We are at an inflection point where learning is no longer confined to screens or static content," said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Classover. "This collaboration is about exploring what learning looks like when AI becomes a continuous, interactive presence - not just a tool, but a companion within the environment."

Looking ahead, the parties expect this MOU to serve as an early framework for evaluating how companion robotics and AI-powered hardware may support the next generation of education in North America. Through practical pilots and real-world feedback, the collaboration is intended to help identify scalable learning scenarios in which intelligent devices can contribute to more engaging, adaptive, and immersive educational experiences.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. Classover believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company's mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: the ability to realize any actual results from the non-binding collaboration with Luka; Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/classover-and-luka-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-advance-ai-1157554