Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to report production for its second quarter ending March 31, 2026 of 230,680 silver ounces, 2,549 gold ounces, 84 tonnes of copper, and 93 tonnes of zinc, for a total of 394,605 silver equivalent ounces ("SEO").

"The Parral tailings mine had another excellent quarter for the company, generating substantial cash flows, with our cash balance increasing by approximately $16M to $261 million USD. Silver production increased 13%, which offset a gold decrease of 13% from the previous quarter. While our silver equivalent production decreased this is primarily due to the strengthening of silver prices relative to gold in the quarter. For comparison purposes, using the same equivalency ratio as last quarter would equate to production of 446,000 SEO," Brad Langille, President and CEO stated. "Our very strong debt-free balance sheet, together with our substantial Parral cash flow has put us in an excellent position for our upcoming mine build. With an initial capital expenditure of $227 million per our Los Ricos South feasibility study, compared to a current cash balance of $261 million and additional strong cash flow generation from Parral over a remaining mine life of 4 to 5 years really demonstrates that the Company is fully financed for its upcoming build."

Table 1: Quarterly Production Summary

Quarter Ended Dec 2024 Mar 2025 Jun 2025 Sep 2025 Dec 2025 Mar 2026 Silver Production (oz) 226,343 210,289 201,616 212,854 205,104 230,680 Gold Production (oz) 3,213 3,279 3,100 2,697 2,914 2,549 Copper Production (tonnes) 121 117 128 110 96 84 Zinc Production (tonnes) 161 157 140 150 150 93 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 551,337 555,479 555,500 487,876 456,179 394,605 "Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces, copper tonnes and zinc tonnes produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented were: Dec 2024 - 90, Mar 2025 - 90, Jun 2025 - 98, Sep 2025 - 88, Dec 2025 - 76, Mar 2026 - 58. The copper:silver ratios were: Sep 2024 - 320, Dec 2024 - 299, Mar 2025 - 318, Jun 2025 - 311, Sep 2025 - 251, Dec 2025 - 204, Mar 2026 - 152. The zinc:silver ratios were: Sep 2024 - 94, Dec 2024 - 97, Mar 2025 - 89, Jun 2025 - 79, Sep 2025 - 72, Dec 2025 - 59, Mar 2026 - 38.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release related to Parral.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings mine, the Los Ricos projects, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral tailings mine. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

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Source: GoGold Resources Inc.