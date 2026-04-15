Adcore Inc.: Adcore Launches First Autonomous AI Agent on its Proposaly App and Reveals Roadmap to Deliver Fully Agentic Lead-to-Revenue Platform by End of Q2 2026

Targeting the CAD $5 Billion Proposal Market¹

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in sales & marketing technology empowering businesses with its innovative AI-powered platforms, today announced the launch of Proposaly's first autonomous AI agent - the Inbound Agent - and revealed an aggressive roadmap to deliver all three purpose-built agents by the end of Q2 2026. Once complete, Proposaly will autonomously operate the entire lead-to-revenue workflow: from first lead capture through outreach, deal execution, and collected payment, without requiring manual intervention at any stage.

Key Highlights

First autonomous agent is now live. The Inbound Agent captures leads, qualifies them, and sends proposals, fully autonomously, end to end.

All three agents by the end of Q2 2026. Inbound (live), Outreach (in development), and Deal (in development) - the full pipeline will be autonomous within months, not quarters or years.

Replacing the manual workload. Proposaly is no longer improving how teams create proposals. It is replacing the entire lead-to-revenue lifecycle with autonomous agents.

Leapfrogging the market. Existing proposal, CPQ, and sales document tools are built around human-operated workflows. Proposaly's agentic architecture renders that generation of tooling obsolete.

From Proposal Tool to AI Autonomous Platform

This is much more than an upgrade to a proposal tool. This is a new category of product. The first agent, already live, captures an incoming lead, qualifies it, and delivers a proposal - all without a human touching the keyboard. That is not an AI feature. That is an autonomous sales cycle. The human role shifts from operator to supervisor. Existing tools - manual-first proposal builders, CPQ systems, disconnected outreach platforms - now face an architectural gap they cannot close with feature updates. Proposaly isn't competing with them anymore. It's replacing the category they operate in.

Why This Matters

Dramatically expanded addressable market. From CPQ and document automation into the combined market of lead capture, outreach, deal management, contract execution, and payment collection - currently served by five or more disconnected tools per company.

A structural competitive moat. Proposaly's agents are architectural - three autonomous systems operating over 35 native tools already in production. Replicating this requires rebuilding from the ground up, not shipping a feature update.

A first-mover window. All three agents delivered by end of Q2 2026 puts Proposaly ahead of competitors still experimenting with AI copilots - with a live platform and real customer usage data before incumbents can react.

AI Across Both Sides of the Deal

The autonomous agents are not arriving into a traditional SaaS product. AI is already deeply embedded across every surface of the platform.

Business Portal (Backend CRM App)

AI Smart Pricing - optimizes line items using market data and pricing strategy by target country

AI Proposal Summary - one-click deal health, history, and next steps

AI Reply Suggestions - context-aware response drafts for messages and team comments

35 native AI tools operating over real business objects via the platform's chatbot agent

Client Portal (Frontend App)

AI + Human Chat - AI-first responses with seamless escalation to human agents

AI Summary - instant explanation of proposal content and required actions

AI Narration Slides - readable narrative overlays inside presentations

AI Agreement Summary - concise breakdown of key agreement terms

This is not a product that added AI last quarter. This is a platform built on AI from the ground up. The autonomous agents are the next layer, not the first.

CEO Comment

"We are done building a better proposal tool. That problem is solved," said Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore Inc. "Today, our Inbound Agent captures a lead and sends a proposal without anyone lifting a finger - that is already an autonomous sales cycle, live, in production. Outreach and Deal will follow by the end of Q2. When all three are operational, Proposaly will handle the workload that currently requires an entire team of people and half a dozen disconnected tools. For our shareholders, this is not an incremental product update. This is Proposaly entering a new category - one we intend to define."

About Proposaly: Lead to Revenue. Fully Agentic.

Proposaly, an Adcore application, unifies Presentations, Proposals, Agreements, and Payments into one seamless, client-ready experience - now operated by autonomous agents that handle both sides of the deal from first lead to collected payment. (Proposaly.io)

1. https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/proposal-management-software-market-108680

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and its Proposaly app particularly related to the delivery of all three purpose built agents by the end of Q2 2026. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including with respect to planned product features such as the Outreach Agent and Deal Agent, and the timeline for delivering a fully agentic platform by end of Q2 2026. These features are in active development, and their completion, timing, and final form may differ from descriptions provided here. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Zehavit Dan Martijn van den Bemd General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Chief Partnerships Officer Telephone: +972-3-566-3444 Telephone: +1 (647) 497-5337 Email: zehavit@adcore.com Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-launches-first-autonomous-ai-agent-on-its-proposaly-app-a-1157466