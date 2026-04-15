Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, announces that Richard Kellam, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, exercised 2,500,000 stock options (each, an "Option") and acquired 1,394,231 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share"). The Options were exercised at an exercise price of $0.69 per Common Share on a net-settlement (cashless) basis.

Following exercise of the Options, Mr. Kellam owns approximately 3.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. The Options were originally issued to Mr. Kellam on March 8, 2021 in connection with his appointment to President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Options were granted as long-term incentive compensation to align Mr. Kellam's interests with those of the Company's shareholders during the first five years of Mr. Kellam's term as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since being appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer in 2021, Mr. Kellam has been instrumental in driving the Company's strategic vision and strengthening its competitive position. To further align Mr. Kellam's interests with those of the Company's shareholders for the next five years, the Company has granted an additional 2,500,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Incentive Option") to Mr. Kellam, pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan. The grant of the Incentive Options reflects the board of directors' continued confidence in Mr. Kellam's leadership and serves as both a recognition of past performance and an investment in the Company's future.

"Richard has demonstrated exceptional vision and strategic leadership over the past five years highlighted by the transformative acquisition of Moore Canada Corporation, which has strengthened our competitive position and our future growth prospects," said J.R. Kingsley Ward, Chair of the board of directors. "This grant underscores our commitment to ensuring Richard's interests remain fully aligned with those of our shareholders going forward."

"I am excited about our Company's future and fully committed to our strategic vision and the DCM team," said Kellam. "This exercise reflects my continued confidence in DCM's growth potential and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

The Incentive Options will vest over a period of five years with one-fifth of the Incentive Options vesting on each of the first, second, third, fourth and fifth anniversary of the date of grant. Upon vesting, each Incentive Option will entitle Mr. Kellam to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $1.65 per share for a period of six years from the date of grant.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and forward-looking statements in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information and statements regarding: Mr. Kellam's future leadership and his contribution to the future success of the Company, intention and expectation regarding the grant of the Incentive Options, and the successful implementation of the Company's strategic plans going-forward. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in further detail in our most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, and include but are not limited to the following: industry conditions are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers, including Canada Post; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in our input costs, and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; our ability to achieve and meet our revenue, profitability, free cash flow and debt reduction targets for 2026 and in the future; and our ability to retain key personnel.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292638

Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.