

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Renewed hopes of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the Middle East war failed to support cryptocurrencies at Tuesday's levels. Most of the cryptocurrencies including top-ranked Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are trading in the red. Bitcoin had touched a high of $76,061 and Ethereum climbed to a level of $2,415 during the 24-hour period.



The sentiment dip was also reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market. The index slipped within the 'neutral' territory to 52, from 53 a day ago and 43 a week ago.



Amidst the weak market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has dropped 0.42 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.51 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 7 percent to $153 billion. Around 10 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 30 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.17 percent lower at $74,239.24. The current price is around 41 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 3.5 percent in the past week, restricting year-to-date losses to 15.2 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $411 million on Tuesday versus net outflows of $291 million on Monday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $214 million followed by ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) that recorded net inflows of $113 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) dropped 1.6 percent overnight as it traded at $2,336.23. The leading alternate coin is trading 53 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $53 million on Tuesday versus $10 million on Monday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with inflows of $38 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped 2 notches to the 64th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 0.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.36, around 65 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) however gained 0.6 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $620.01. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 2.6 percent overnight to $83.63. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall also added 0.36 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3222. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 0.90 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0935. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) lost 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $44.19, around 26 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



55th ranked DeXe (DEXE) tops overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 17 percent.



30th ranked RaveDAO tops overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight decline of 23 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News