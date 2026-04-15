Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Launches the System That Catches What AI Gets Wrong: Before It Reaches Patients, Boards, or Your Portfolio

AI is making life-or-death decisions in healthcare, and nobody is checking if the answers are real. AimwellBio is the first platform that does. FHIN founding cohort now forming.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN) today announced the launch of AimwellBio, a verified intelligence platform for the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry. AimwellBio is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aimwell Partners Inc.

The problem is simple. AI tools are now embedded across healthcare, summarizing drug research, drafting regulatory filings, and informing billion-dollar pipeline decisions. But these tools hallucinate. They invent citations. They fabricate studies. They deliver wrong answers with absolute confidence. Research published in The Lancet found that large language models accept fabricated medical advice 47% of the time. A global physician survey found 91.8% of clinicians have encountered AI-generated medical hallucinations, with 84.7% saying they could directly harm patients. In August 2025, a father in Ireland was told by a chatbot that cancer was unlikely. He delayed care. He was later diagnosed with terminal stage-4 esophageal cancer.

No one is verifying these outputs before they reach executives, patients, or investors. AimwellBio changes that.

The company's core system, AIMWELL Cortex, continuously monitors regulatory filings, clinical trials, competitor movements, and market signals across 13 source streams. Every output is traced to its source, scored for confidence, and passed through a dedicated hallucination containment layer, the only one of its kind in the industry. If it can't be verified, it doesn't reach you.

The market opportunity is massive. Biopharma spends $140 billion annually on outsourced intelligence and consulting, most of it unstructured, unverifiable, and starting from zero every engagement. The global RegTech market (regulatory technology, the use of technology to automate and verify compliance) is projected to grow from $23 billion in 2026 to over $105 billion by 2034. Healthcare is now the fastest-growing RegTech vertical at over 19% annually. AimwellBio sits at the center of this shift.

Alongside the platform launch, Aimwell Partners is opening the founding cohort of the Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN). In this contributor-driven data network, researchers and institutions submit verified datasets in exchange for platform credits and access. The founding cohort window is limited.

The company's mission: save humanity from bad AI. The cost of unverified intelligence in healthcare is no longer theoretical it is measured in patient outcomes, regulatory exposure, and fiduciary liability. The organizations that build verified intelligence infrastructure now will set the standard. The ones that wait will inherit whatever position remains. This is our step into the regTech space. Learn more by going to our site and reading all of the PDFs in the investors area.

Continue reading at the AimwellBio Newsroom: aimwellbio.com/press

Understand what AimwellBio does (plain English): aimwellbio.com/understand

FHIN founding cohort: aimwellbio.com/fhin

Investor materials: aimwellbio.com/investors

Partner, Invest, or Join the Network

If you are interested in working with us, partnering with us, becoming a client, or joining the FHIN founding cohort, email us today at corporate@aimwellbio.com .

For Clinicians, Researchers, and Institutions

Doctors, physicians, researchers, medical offices, hospital systems, principal investigators, clinical trial teams, medical directors, regulatory affairs leads, pharmaceutical executives, biotech founders, payers, contract research organizations (CROs), and sovereign health ministries - if you want to work with us or learn more, email us at corporate@aimwellbio.com .

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a private intelligence infrastructure platform for biopharmaceutical organizations. The company provides continuous monitoring, hallucination containment, institutional memory, and decision-ready intelligence for biotech, pharma, healthcare practitioners, investment teams, and sovereign health ministries. Headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Investor relations contact :

John Morgan

corporate@aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. AimwellBio does not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel. AimwellBio is not a registered investment advisor, medical device, or regulatory authority. Market data sourced from Fortune Business Insights, Mordor Intelligence, The Lancet Digital Health, Frontiers in Digital Health, and Censinet, Inc. Investors should consult their own advisors before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-launches-the-system-that-catches-what-ai-gets-wrong-b-1157560