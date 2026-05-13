Aimwell Partners: The Doctors Saw It First. Then the Chiropractors Asked. Now AimwellBio is Adding the Four Signals Every Family in America is Quietly Searching For.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) today confirmed the next phase of expansion across the AimwellBio verified intelligence platform: new indication coverage, an expanding founding contributor cohort that now includes Doctors of Chiropractic alongside MDs and biopharma researchers, and a publicly requested signal roadmap pointing toward the four neurodegenerative categories the market has been waiting on someone credible to track.

The full picture is now live at aimwellbio.com, anchored by the platform overview video on the landing page and reflected across the expanded site navigation.

The founding cohort was supposed to be a slow build. It is not building slowly.

What Most Executives in Biopharma Will Not Admit This Quarter

There is a private conversation happening inside every pharmaceutical company, every clinical research organization, and every health ministry right now. It sounds like this.

We do not know what we are missing in neurology. We do not know which CTE study is changing the litigation landscape. We do not know which Alzheimer's biomarker the FDA is about to deprioritize. We do not know which Parkinson's mechanism is quietly moving from preclinical to Phase II in three different countries at once. We do not know which dementia population is being repriced by CMS next quarter.

They do not say it out loud. Because saying it out loud means admitting the intelligence layer underneath every neuro decision they are funding is fragmented, delayed, and, in too many cases, hallucinated by general-purpose AI tools that fabricate citations with confident calm.

AimwellBio does not require anyone to say it out loud. It simply expands the feed.

The Founding Cohort Is Filling. And It Is Not Filling the Way Anyone Predicted.

When the FHIN Contributor Network opened its founding tier, the assumption was straightforward: pharmaceutical researchers, clinical trial sites, and academic institutions would form the first wave.

That assumption was incomplete.

The actual inbound has included Doctors of Chiropractic, functional medicine practitioners, neurology clinics, and frontline physicians who see patterns in patient populations months before those patterns surface in regulatory filings or published trials. These are practitioners who do not get cited in The New England Journal of Medicine the week they notice something. They get cited 18 months later, after the signal has already cost someone a filing, a portfolio position, or a life.

The FHIN framework was designed precisely for this asymmetry. Verified contributors submit validated data. The network scores it. The platform compounds it. The signal reaches biopharma decision-makers, investment committees, and sovereign health ministries before consensus forms.

Founding contributor seats are limited by design. They are filling.

The Signal Map Just Got Wider

The platform's expanded navigation reflects the expansion underneath it. Indication coverage now spans Advanced Wound, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolic, ccRCC, Rare Disease, and Neurology, with the Neurology vertical operating as the staging layer for the next four signal categories the founding cohort has explicitly requested:

CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy). The category that quietly reshaped professional sports liability, military health policy, and pediatric protocol debates. The science is moving faster than the public conversation. The litigation is moving faster than the science.

Alzheimer's. A market the FDA has reopened, repriced, and rewritten in eighteen months. Biomarker definitions are shifting. Aducanumab is a memory. Lecanemab is a precedent. The next decision is already being made somewhere, and most boards will read about it after the fact.

Dementia. A signal category that crosses payor, regulatory, clinical, and demographic lines simultaneously. CMS coverage decisions, caregiver economics, and global aging-population pressure are converging into one of the largest cost categories in healthcare. There is no unified intelligence layer monitoring it. There will be.

Parkinson's. The mechanism map is expanding. GLP-1 cross-applications are being studied. Gene therapy candidates are moving. The competitive landscape at approval will not look like the competitive landscape today. Most BD teams are licensing against the wrong map.

These are not aspirational categories. They are the categories the founding cohort flagged as missing from the verified intelligence layer the industry actually trusts.

The expansion is now in build.

The FHIN Framework Is Set to Grow

The Federated Health Intelligence Network was not built to be a database. It was built to be the verified contribution layer underneath the adversarial validation engine, AIMWELL Cortex, that audits AI-generated science before it reaches a regulatory filing or an investment committee.

The expansion underway is structural, not cosmetic.

More contributor categories. More indication verticals. More signal sources. More verified ground truth feeding the four-agent consensus engine that produces the PROCEED, DELAY, or KILL verdicts the platform is known for.

The longer the network runs, the sharper it gets. The earlier an organization joins, the more it shapes what the standard becomes. That window is measured in quarters, not years.

What This Means for the Three Audiences Watching

For practitioners, including the Doctors of Chiropractic, neurologists, and frontline clinicians who already noticed: the verified intelligence layer they have been asking for is being built around their contributions, not around them.

For biopharma executives, the message is simpler. The neurology signal map is being widened. CTE, Alzheimer's, Dementia, and Parkinson's are joining the feed. The competitors who join the FHIN now are not buying access to intelligence. They are shaping which intelligence becomes the standard.

For investors and sovereign capital, this is the moment a category-defining infrastructure platform expands its verified contributor base before it expands its valuation. The TAM is not a feature market. It is the decision infrastructure layer beneath every biopharma organization on earth, and the verified contributor network is the moat underneath the moat.

The platform overview video is on the landing page. The expanded navigation tells the rest of the story. The founding cohort is forming now.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a verified intelligence platform for healthcare and biopharma. Its flagship system, AIMWELL Cortex, provides continuous signal monitoring across 13 source streams, four-agent adversarial validation, hallucination containment, institutional memory, and decision-ready intelligence. The FHIN contributor network is building the world's most verified biopharma dataset. Headquartered in Miami, FL.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

corporate@aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AimwellBio does not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, or investment recommendations. AimwellBio is not a registered investment advisor, medical device, or regulatory authority. Investors should consult their own advisors.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-doctors-saw-it-first.-then-the-chiropractors-asked.-now-aimw-1166342