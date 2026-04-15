- Builds on Q4 investment to further advance Gorilla's integrated AI infrastructure strategy across India, USA, and UAE

-Appoints Managing Partner of Gorilla Tech Capital to the board of Astrikos

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in AI-driven Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced that it has increased its strategic investment in Astrikos.AI ("Astrikos"), the Bengaluru, India-based, real-time infrastructure intelligence company, deepening the operational and commercial relationship between the two businesses.

This increased investment marks the next step in Gorilla's strategy to assemble a more complete AI infrastructure stack and builds on its initial strategic investment in Astrikos announced in December 2025. The original investment created the foundation for integrating Astrikos' infrastructure intelligence into Gorilla's broader platform, including its video intelligence stack, smart city architecture, and GPU-enabled data centre offerings.

This additional investment reflects continued progress across that integration and positions Gorilla to deepen its partnership with Astrikos. As AI deployments become larger, denser, and more operationally demanding, compute alone is no longer enough. The ability to monitor, predict, optimise, and secure critical infrastructure in real time is becoming essential.

Astrikos' platform delivers operational intelligence across critical infrastructure environments, integrating data from cooling, power, IT load, and physical systems into a unified decision layer. This enables operators to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, optimise capacity, and bring greater control to increasingly complex infrastructure estates.

This capability is directly aligned with Gorilla's broader strategy. The Company is building and enabling AI-ready infrastructure for governments and enterprises that require sovereignty, resilience, security, and control. By combining Gorilla's strengths in AI infrastructure, GPU deployments, intelligent video analytics, edge intelligence, and cybersecurity with Astrikos' infrastructure intelligence platform, the two companies are able to support a more complete lifecycle for modern AI deployments.

The expanded partnership is expected to accelerate joint commercial opportunities across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other strategic markets like the United States where demand for AI infrastructure is growing rapidly and where customers increasingly require private, secure, and operationally intelligent environments rather than generic commodity cloud models.

As a part of the investment, Gorilla has nominated Deborah Hudson, Senior Advisor to the CEO of Gorilla and incoming Managing Partner of Gorilla Tech Capital, to serve as a Non-Executive Director on the board of Astrikos. Her appointment reflects Gorilla's intent to provide active strategic oversight and closer governance alignment as the partnership expands. The appointment of Ms. Hudson will be finalized pending board approval.

Jay Chandan, Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla Technology Group, said: "Our increased investment in Astrikos reflects exactly where the market is going and where Gorilla intends to win. India is one of the most important AI infrastructure growth markets in the world. India's data centre industry is already sizeable and growing fast, with capacity expected to increase significantly over the next several years. At the same time, India's AI market has been projected to reach around $17 billion by 2027, underpinned by strong government support and accelerating enterprise adoption.

"Our investment in Astrikos is a strategic force multiplier for Gorilla. Astrikos' data centre intelligence capabilities add a highly valuable layer to our broader AI infrastructure strategy, strengthening what we can offer across compute, security, and operational intelligence.

"We are building for scale in India and across the wider region. We are investing in the infrastructure, the platforms, and the strategic partnerships that allow us to serve this growth properly. Astrikos fits squarely into that vision, and Deborah Hudson's appointment to the board reflects the seriousness of our commitment and the depth of alignment between our two businesses."

Chinmay Hegde, Chief Executive Officer of Astrikos.AI, said: "Gorilla's increased investment is a strong endorsement of our platform, our vision, and the scale of the opportunity ahead of us. As critical infrastructure becomes more complex and more central to AI deployments, real-time operational intelligence is becoming indispensable. Customers do not just need infrastructure to exist, they need it to perform, adapt, and operate with precision.

"This investment gives Astrikos the ability to accelerate that vision and expand our reach across key markets, including the United States, India, and the broader Middle East. Gorilla brings global infrastructure capability, strong execution in government and enterprise environments, and a clear strategic commitment to next generation AI infrastructure.

"Together, we are building a differentiated offering that combines infrastructure, security, and operational intelligence in a way that is relevant to customers looking for intelligent, secure, and scalable platforms for growth."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Data Centres, Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About Astrikos.ai

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Astrikos is a fast-growing infrastructure intelligence company that specialises in real-time monitoring, prediction, and optimisation for critical national systems. Astrikos delivers advanced AI-driven solutions across large-scale public infrastructure, smart cities, industry 4.0/5.0, government estates, data centres, utilities, transport (airports, rail and seaports) and complex-built environments. Astrikos' technology has been deployed across multiple marquee programmes, including state-level smart city platforms, the New Indian Parliament complex and major international infrastructure initiatives in the Middle East. These deployments demonstrate our ability to meet the stringent requirements of national programmes that demand precision security and continuous availability. By unifying data across sensor networks, building systems and operational centres, Astrikos enables governments and enterprises to improve efficiency, reduce cost, strengthen security and accelerate their digital transformation.

For more information please visit: Astrikos.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, projections regarding the market size, CAGR, and capacity growth of the data centre and AI sectors in India and globally.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including but not limited to: the possibility that the projected market growth described in third-party reports may not materialize; risks related to the integration of Astrikos.ai's technology; our ability to convert our pipeline; and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025. Market data used in this release relies on third-party analyst reports which are subject to change and have not been independently verified by the Company. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292670

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.