Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX: URE) (NYSE: URG) ("Ur-Energy") outlining a framework for potential future processing of uranium-bearing solutions from Noble Plains' Shirley Central Project in Wyoming.

The LOI reflects the parties' mutual interest in evaluating a future definitive processing agreement whereby uranium production solutions from prospective in-situ recovery ("ISR") mine units developed at Shirley Central could be processed at Ur-Energy's nearby Shirley Basin ISR production facility, which is advancing toward first production.

"This LOI represents a meaningful step forward in our strategy to rapidly de-risk and advance Shirley Central. We are in the process of having Geomorphic AI digitize and model the extensive historical dataset, with the objective of converting historical mineralization into compliant pounds as efficiently as possible," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "Having Ur-Energy not only as a strategic neighbour, but also as a shareholder and now a potential processing partner, sends a strong signal to the market. It reinforces our view that Shirley Central is a compelling near-term development opportunity in Wyoming's ISR uranium sector."

This announcement builds directly on Noble Plains' acquisition of a large historical dataset comprising 1,211 drill holes at Shirley Central from Ur-Energy, a transaction that resulted in Ur-Energy becoming a shareholder of Noble Plains and further aligned the interests of both companies in advancing the project.

"We know the Shirley Basin extremely well and are advancing our own project toward its first production milestone. Noble Plains controls ground directly adjacent to our operations, and we believe it makes sense to explore collaborative opportunities as their project advances," said Matt Gili, CEO of Ur-Energy. "This non-binding LOI reflects our openness to a potential working relationship with Noble Plains as it moves through resource confirmation and development planning, while maintaining flexibility as both companies continue to execute on their respective strategies."

Positioned for a Structurally Strong U.S. Uranium Market

The United States is entering a sustained nuclear energy renaissance, driven by bipartisan federal support for domestic fuel supply, life extensions and restarts of existing reactors, and accelerating demand from data centres, defence, and electrification. Against this backdrop, uranium supply constraints, particularly in Western jurisdictions, are becoming increasingly acute, placing a premium on domestic projects located in established production districts.

Wyoming sits at the centre of this strategic shift. It offers regulatory clarity, ISR permitting precedent, and existing infrastructure, conditions that materially compress development timelines for projects capable of advancing beyond exploration.

At Shirley Central, Noble Plains is executing a strategy designed specifically for this environment:

A substantial historical drill dataset now being systematically digitised, reinterpreted, and modelled utilizing cutting edge AI technology;

A clear and efficient pathway toward defining compliant uranium resources, with reduced geological risk;

Immediate proximity to permitted ISR infrastructure and processing capacity, allowing for potential development to be expedited; and

Direct strategic alignment with an established U.S. uranium producer and shareholder, incentivised to see the project advance.

Taken together, these factors position Shirley Central not as a conventional exploration story, but as a conversion and acceleration opportunity, one capable of progressing from historical data to production-level evaluation on a materially shorter timeline than typical early-stage uranium assets.

In a market increasingly focused on speed, jurisdictional security, and execution, Noble Plains believes Shirley Central offers rare leverage to the strengthening U.S. uranium cycle.

Noble Engages InvestingChannel for Marketing

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged InvestingChannel, Inc., a New York based finance focused media and data platform, to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services for a three-month term commencing April 15, 2026. The services to be provided by InvestingChannel will include digital marketing, investor awareness campaigns, and distribution of content through its network of online financial platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay InvestingChannel a total of USD $35,000 for the term of the agreement. The fee is payable in advance for services to be provided over the term of the engagement. No securities will be issued as compensation. The Company confirms that the compensation is for services to be provided by InvestingChannel.

InvestingChannel and its principals are arm's length to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, InvestingChannel does not have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. InvestingChannel may be contacted at 646-545-2851 or info@investingchannel.com, with offices located at 142 West 57th Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10019.

The agreement with InvestingChannel is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About InvestingChannel, Inc.

InvestingChannel is the leading finance-first media and data platform, featuring a community of more than 70 exclusive publishers that deliver unique market commentary and investment tools to an audience of over 30 million active investors and financial professionals. By combining high-quality financial content with proprietary audience intelligence, InvestingChannel enables precise, intent-based targeting across the full marketing funnel-from brand awareness to investor engagement and lead generation.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralization, and the potential of the Shirley Central Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: exploration results that may not be consistent with historical data or expectations, geological or technical issues, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292658

Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.