Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 332 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, where geophysical and geological field crews have recently mobilized to site to advance ongoing exploration activities. Within the Bertha Zone, geophysical work continues to advance the Company's understanding of a large, structurally controlled copper-gold system at the Bertha target, recently discovered through inaugural Phase I drilling in late 2025.

With mobilization in the near-term, Phase II drilling will initially focus at the Bertha North target, along-strike of the current known extent of a northwest-trending picrite corridor; identified as a strong geochemical and structural concentrator of copper mineralization. Here, a previously untested moderate to high-resistivity geophysical anomaly (with corresponding moderate to low conductivity) suggests the presence of a large intrusive unit adjacent to a near-vertical picrite contact; a potential intrusive source and key driver to the system together with improved structural architecture not encountered in Phase I (Figure 1A, 1B).

This interpretation is supported by a coincident chargeability anomaly strengthening at depth where intersections with large-scale northeast (NE) structures further enhance these zones, creating favourable settings for the concentration of porphyry-style intrusions. Collectively, this work represents a significant advancement from the initial discovery of an extensive hydrothermal native copper system, focused along contacts with a reactive picrite unit, to targeting a delineated potential porphyry intrusion along that same contact. Currently ongoing geophysical surveys will also test for a similar signature to the northeast of Phase I drilling within the Bertha Extension target area.

A secondary potential porphyry system has also been identified at the newly identified Kova target, located approximately 2.2 kilometres to the northeast of Bertha North (Figures 1A, 1B).

Highlights:

Phase I Drilling Confirmed Large Native Copper System at Bertha: Phase I drilling intersected 68 intervals of native copper mineralization, defining a large hydrothermal system extending to approximately 580 metres (m) depth.

Vectoring Toward Potential Intrusive Source Missed in Phase I: Mineralization is being traced along a conductive picrite contact, interpreted as a structural and geochemical control, toward a more resistive intrusive target at Bertha North which is a potential source of the system in addition to vectors indicating a high degree of prospectivity northeast of Phase I drilling (Figure 1A, 1B).

Soils at Bertha North Point to a Large System Below: A large 800 × 500 metre (m) copper (Cu) - gold (Au) soil anomaly is interpreted as a surface expression of an underlying porphyry system hosted within a resistive intrusive unit (see January 22, 2026 news release).

Geophysics Differentiates Structural Pathways from Source: Phase I drilling successfully intersected hydrothermal copper mineralization with porphyry-style alteration focused along structurally controlled pathways and intersections, supported by near-surface chargeability signatures. Building on these results, Phase II drilling will target moderate to high-resistivity bodies with coincident chargeability at depth; an increasingly refined source intrusion porphyry signature derived from Torr's evolving exploration model. Near surface, resistivity highs and low chargeability are interpreted to reflect silicified, oxidized, or potassically altered intrusive rocks, transitioning at depth to moderate chargeability consistent with the potential development of primary hypogene sulphide mineralization (Figures 1A, 1B).

Kova Target Expands System Along NE Trend: Located along a primary structural control to mineralization approximately 2.2 kilometres from Bertha North, the new Kova target is defined by an identical magnetic geophysical anomaly. Historically, a single 109 m vertical drill hole intersected strong silica and pyrite, consistent with phyllic alteration suggestive of potential proximity to a separate porphyry centre (Figures 1A, 1B). In addition, approximately 200 reconnaissance soil samples are currently being collected to further assess and refine the target area.

Field Work Underway Ahead of Phase II Drilling: Field crews have mobilized to site and are currently conducting reconnaissance sampling, drone magnetics, and induced polarization (IP) surveys to refine targets ahead of near-term Phase II drilling planned for Q2 2026.

"Phase I was the first-ever drilling at Bertha and successfully confirmed the presence of a large hydrothermal native copper system along the picrite contact, but importantly, it also demonstrated that we had not yet reached the core of the porphyry system," said Malcolm Dorsey, CEO of Torr Metals. "What has changed is that we now have clear structural and geophysical vectors pointing toward a resistive intrusive target at Bertha North, which we interpret as a potential source and key driver of the system. Phase II is designed to directly drill test this target, representing a meaningful step forward from defining the system to targeting its underlying source. At the same time, current geophysical work is focused on identifying whether similar source signatures exist to the northeast of our Phase I drilling and at Kova, as we continue to expand and refine high-priority targets."

Figure 1. Inverted IP conductivity (A) and chargeability (B) showcasing picrite contact, registered mineral occurrences with select annotated rock grab samples, and priority exploration drill targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/292651_8591a283d453c916_001full.jpg

Geological Discussion

Recent integrated geological and geophysical interpretation has identified a continuous northwest-trending corridor, associated with a unit of picrite that appears to directly link the extensive hydrothermal native copper mineralization discovered in Phase I drilling (completed December 2025) to the Bertha North porphyry target (Figure 1A, 1B). At the nearby New Afton copper-gold porphyry deposit, similar picrite contacts play a key role in localizing mineralization by creating strong structural and geochemical contrasts that focus fluid flow and concentrate metals1.

At Kolos, the picrite is interpreted to function as both a structural conduit and a reducing geochemical trap, where its contact creates zones of weakness that facilitate fluid flow and promote copper concentration, modified by subsequent supergene processes. Phase I drilling primarily targeted a pipe-like, high-chargeability anomaly with moderate resistivity extending from surface along this contact, now interpreted to represent secondary structural leakage and localized concentration of mineralization, particularly at intersections of northwest and northeast-trending structures (Figures 1A, 1B).

This convergence at Bertha North highlights a highly prospective setting where the Company believes it is transitioning from the outer expression of a large hydrothermal system toward a central source, significantly enhancing discovery potential along this structural trend.

1Roots, E., Craven, J.A., Schetselaar, E., Enkin, R., and Wade, D., 2021. Three-dimensional analysis of magnetotelluric data from the New Afton porphyry deposit, central British Columbia; in Targeted Geoscience Initiative 5: contributions to the understanding and exploration of porphyry deposits, (ed.) A. Plouffe and E. Schetselaar; Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 616, p. 53-64.

https://doi.org/10.4095/327952.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from 2025 samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Kamloops, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Torr Metals Inc.