EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Tech

NeuroOne(R) Advances Brain Drug Delivery Platform Through Collaboration With University of Minnesota



15.04.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



sEEG-Based Drug Delivery System to be Utilized for Local Delivery of Novel Epilepsy Therapies EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - April 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced a collaboration with the Department of Neurology's Division of Epilepsy at the University of Minnesota Medical School to advance a study evaluating next-generation epilepsy therapies using the company's sEEG-based platform. The program is being led by Sandipan Pati, MD, Professor and Epilepsy Division Director, an academic, dual board-certified epileptologist, and neurophysiologist at the forefront of innovation in epilepsy care and research. The study tests novel therapeutics delivered locally into specific brain regions involved in sustaining seizures with the goal of improving clinical efficacy and lowering systemic toxicity and off-target effects. The collaboration is expected to begin in large animal models and, if primary objectives are met, progress to human studies shortly thereafter. "Localized intracerebral delivery of therapeutics represents an important emerging direction for improving precision in epilepsy treatment while minimizing systemic side effects," said Dr. Sandipan Pati, Professor and Epilepsy Division Director at the University of Minnesota, Director of the University of Minnesota Physicians MINCEP Epilepsy Care Program and epileptologist at M Health Fairview. "In our clinical practice, we use FDA-cleared intracranial electrodes for recording brain activity and performing therapeutic interventions such as stimulation and ablation. In parallel, our current research is focused on preclinical studies evaluating the feasibility, safety, and physiological effects of intracerebral drug infusion using minimally invasive intracranial platforms, including ultra-thin electrode-based systems designed to reduce tissue disruption. These pre-clinical studies aim to better understand how targeted delivery influences seizure networks and brain-body interactions. If successful, this approach may help inform future translational efforts towards a human study to develop more precise and individualized therapies for patients with epilepsy." "The University of Minnesota is at the forefront of next-generation epilepsy research," said Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne. "As we continue advancing our preclinical drug delivery platform toward commercial readiness, we believe this collaboration will support development of a first-in-human study utilizing our technology for intracerebral treatment of epileptic seizures. If successful, this approach could redefine seizure care and establish a new era of precision brain-directed therapy." About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "forecasts," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding the collaboration with the University of Minnesota including the timing, content and potential success of the program, the potential development of a first-in-human study utilizing our technology for intracerebral treatment of epileptic seizures, the ability of our technology to redefine seizure care and establish a new era of precision brain-directed therapy; business strategy, potential growth opportunities, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks related to whether the Company will continue to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology risks related to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. sEEG-RF Depth Electrode and OneRF Ablation System - Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. IR Contact

MZ Group - MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





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