Norsemont Mining, Inc.: Norsemont Resumes Phase Three Drill Program at Choquelimpie

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM)(OTCQX:NRRSF)(FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the continuation of its Phase 3 exploration drill program at the 100%-owned Choquelimpie high-sulfidation gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile. The Phase 3 program comprises up to 5,000 meters of diamond drilling ("DDH") of which 1,700 meters were drilled in 2025, utilizing a diamond drill rig. The resumption of the Phase 3 drill program has commenced.

Highlights

The diamond drill rig is currently on site.

The Phase 3 drill program includes up to 13 diamond drill holes , totaling approximately 3,300 meters .

Drilling will test extensions of higher-grade hydrothermal breccia bodies at depth, below the current mineral resource envelope.

Further drilling targeting oxide resources expansion has been budgeted for the second half of the year.

Management Comments

Norsemont CEO Marc Levy commented:

"We are very excited to resume the Phase 3 drilling at Choquelimpie, where our recent work has highlighted significant potential for higher-grade gold zones at depth beneath the current resource and along strike. This high impact program will be testing higher grade mineralization at depth in several zones such as Choque, Vizcacha and Suri. The program will continue to define the scale and continuity across the target. We expect steady progress and consistent news flow over the coming months. The 2026 Phase 4 drill program has budget for up to 13,000 meters of drilling."

The Phase 3 Drill Program

The Phase 3 drill campaign at Choquelimpie is designed to evaluate down-dip extensions of high-grade gold mineralization hosted within hydrothermal breccia zones. The program will comprise up to 13 holes up to 500 meters in length.

Norsemont, through its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary SCM Vilacollo, has engaged DV Drilling Ltd. of Coquimbo, Chile, to conduct the program.

Historical production at Choquelimpie during the period of 1988 to 1996 focused primarily on oxidized near-surface mineralization between 20 and 100 m depth, depending in the type of rock, alteration and mineralogy. Consequently, much of the exploration at the Project focused on this near surface oxide resource without testing the deeper, potentially larger, sulphide resource. The Phase 3 drill program aims to systematically assess this deeper resource potential by targeting the geometry of the higher-grade breccia bodies.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Chief Geologist of Norsemont Mining Inc.; a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

On Behalf of the Board,

NORSEMONT MINING INC.

Marc Levy

CEO & Chairman

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont is an advanced stage mining company engaged in the development and resource expansion of it Choquelimpie gold silver copper project in Northern Chile. The Norsemont team comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to feasibility, with an indicated mineral resource estimate of 1,731,000 gold ounces, and 33,233,000 silver ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 446,000 gold ounces and 7,219,000 silver ounces for its Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a past producing gold and silver mine with significant exploration upside. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill. Norsemont is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock further value for all stakeholders.

For more information, please contact the Company at: psearle@norsemont.com

Investor Relations: Paul Searle (778) 240-7724

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the finalization and delivery of the EID and the anticipated timeline thereof, anticipated advancement of the project, and the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals and permits required for such advancement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company not being able to obtain the EID for any reason, inability to obtain required government approvals and permits to advance the project as required and on reasonable timelines, risks adverse to the capital markets, the mining industry, and investor support. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive the necessary regulatory approvals and support to prepare, submit and receive the EID on anticipated timelines.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Norsemont Mining, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/norsemont-resumes-phase-three-drill-program-at-choquelimpie-1157619