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WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 15:46
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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Cambridge University Press & Assessment: Cambridge expands EdTech Fellowship to the Middle East and North Africa in collaboration with HP

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has welcomed a new group of senior education leaders to the HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship. In collaboration with HP, this sixth edition brings together 24 Fellows from 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Fellowship is designed for senior policymakers and system leaders responsible for shaping how technology is used in national education systems. The Fellows work across education policy, delivery and digital transformation. Delivered by Cambridge in partnership with HP Inc., the Fellowship focuses on evidence-informed decision making, long-term capacity building and sustainable system change.

This marks the first time the Fellowship has returned to a region. There will be new Fellows joining from countries previously represented in 2024: Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Simultaneously, the programme is expanding to six new countries, with Fellows joining from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia.

Over five months, Fellows collaborate with international specialists and with one another to explore real-world EdTech challenges drawn from their own contexts. The programme combines peer learning, coaching and leadership development. It supports leaders to reflect, test ideas and deepen their approach to digital transformation in education.

Jane Mann, Managing Director, Partnership for Education, Cambridge said: "The Fellowship exists to support leaders who already carry significant responsibility within education systems. It allows for thoughtful discussion, challenge, support and reflection on how technology is used in practice and how to lead successful digital transformation within their context. We're pleased to welcome more Fellows from across the Middle East and North Africa to join that conversation and become part of the community."

Mayank Dhingra, Director and Global Head - Education Business and Strategy at HP Inc., said: "At HP, the Future of Work for Education is about preparing leaders for a world being reshaped by AI. With five cohorts and over a hundred leaders, we have built a programme in this region that has grown beyond EdTech adoption to meet what leaders need today. Cohort 6 returns to the Gulf and reaches North Africa for the first time, and we are committed to this region's role in shaping what that future looks like."

One Fellow joining the programme is Skander Ghenia, Director General, National Center for Technologies in Education, Tunisia. He said: "Joining the Fellowship as it expands into North Africa is an exciting opportunity. Being part of a regional cohort brings both fresh perspectives and shared challenges into the conversation, and I am keen to learn from others' experiences as we work towards more thoughtful, sustainable approaches to EdTech."

Upon graduation, Fellows from the Middle East and North Africa will join the Fellowship's alumni community. This global network currently includes 98 education leaders from 50 countries. The alumni all share a commitment to digital transformation in education.

https://www.cambridge.org/partnership/news-and-events/news/middle-east-and-north-africa-education-leaders-begin-fellowship-with-hp-and-cambridge-to-advance-edtech-reform

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambridge-expands-edtech-fellowship-to-the-middle-east-and-north-africa-in-collaboration-with-hp-302743226.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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