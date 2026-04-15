Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions, today announced that on April 12, 2026 it entered into a mutual exclusive strategic partnership with Krown Technologies, Inc. ("Krown"), establishing a focused alliance to deploy quantum-secure technologies across the global crypto ecosystem.

The partnership follows the recently announced six-year strategic agreement between Krown and BTC Inc., one of the most influential organizations in the Bitcoin ecosystem, creating a unique combination of technology, distribution, and market access at a pivotal time for digital asset security

(https://btcmedia.prowly.com/454151-the-bitcoin-conference-announces-6-year-partnership-with-qastle-wallet).

A Focused and Aligned Strategic Partnership

The agreement establishes a mutually exclusive relationship within the crypto industry, under which:

QeM grants Krown an exclusive, worldwide license to commercialize its QRNG2 quantum entropy technology across blockchain, decentralized finance, wallets, and related applications; and

Krown commits to QeM as its sole provider of quantum-based security technologies.

Together, the parties aim to integrate true quantum entropy at the foundation of next-generation crypto infrastructure, addressing both current and emerging security requirements.

Exclusivity Structured for Execution and Flexibility

The exclusivity framework has been designed with clear performance and time-based safeguards, including:

A five-year initial term;

A requirement for the launch of QRNG2-enabled products within twelve (12) months; and

A performance review after twenty-four (24) months, allowing for reassessment or adjustment of exclusivity based on commercial outcomes.

This structure is intended to ensure disciplined execution while preserving long-term strategic flexibility.

Significant Royalty Participation Aligned with Market Growth

The agreement provides Quantum eMotion with significant royalty participation tied to the commercialization of QRNG2-enabled solutions across the crypto ecosystem.

By participating across both core infrastructure and application layers, QeM's financial performance is directly aligned with the adoption and expansion of digital asset technologies.

BTC Inc. Partnership: A Strategic Catalyst for Global Adoption

Krown's partnership with BTC Inc., the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference, represents a key strategic catalyst for this collaboration.

As part of that agreement, Qastle Wallet has been designated the Official Quantum Wallet of The Bitcoin Conferences through 2032, providing direct access to one of the most active and influential global Bitcoin and digital assets communities.

This relationship provides an immediate go-to-market platform at scale and was a central factor supporting the establishment of mutual exclusivity between QeM and Krown.

Positioned at the Intersection of Crypto Growth and Quantum Risk

As digital assets continue to scale globally, industry focus is increasingly shifting toward long-term security considerations. Recent research from leading technology organizations, including Google, has highlighted the potential future vulnerability of widely used cryptographic systems in the face of advances in quantum computing.

Quantum eMotion's QRNG2 technology introduces true quantum entropy into cryptographic processes, enhancing the strength of key generation and supporting more resilient security architectures when combined with classical and post-quantum cryptographic approaches.

This partnership positions QeM and Krown at the intersection of two major industry dynamics:

The continued growth and institutionalization of digital assets; and

The emergence of quantum computing as a formidable medium-term cybersecurity challenge

Management Commentary

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies, added:

"Our collaboration with Quantum eMotion allows us to integrate quantum entropy directly into our infrastructure, while our relationship with BTC Inc. accelerates awareness and adoption. Together, we are focused on building solutions designed for the long-term security of digital assets."

Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, commented:

"This partnership represents a strategic step in positioning quantum-based security at the foundation of the digital asset ecosystem.

The mutual exclusivity reflects a high level of commitment on both sides, while the performance conditions ensure disciplined execution. The partnership between Krown and BTC Inc. provides a unique commercial platform, and was a key factor in establishing this collaboration, offering immediate access to a highly engaged global Bitcoin community."

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company developing Krown Network, an ecosystem focused on decentralized finance, digital asset infrastructure, and cross-chain interoperability.

The Krown ecosystem includes a suite of blockchain platforms designed to support digital asset trading, decentralized applications, and secure wallet technology, including the KROWN native token, KrownDEX decentralized exchange, and Qastle Wallet.

More information:

https://krown.network

Media Contact

Media Relations: media@krown.network

Partnership inquiries: partnership@krown.network

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems. For further information, please visit our website at

https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact us at: info@quantumemotion.com

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact:

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions" the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292683

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.