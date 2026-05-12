Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - SEETEL New Energy Co., Ltd., (TW: 7740), Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) and Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to integrate quantum-secured cybersecurity into battery energy storage systems ("BESS") for mission-critical energy applications worldwide.

Executives from the three companies met in Taiwan this week to demonstrate a "Quantum-Safe BESS" platform designed for defence, AI data centre, utility, and remote microgrid markets. The collaboration is intended to support growing demand for secure distributed energy infrastructure serving AI computing, defence, and utility resiliency requirements.

The Integration of Hardware, Software and Cybersecurity

By embedding quantum-level encryption into the physical architecture of the grid, we are closing the door on the 'Harvest Now, Decrypt Later' threat that currently leaves global energy infrastructure vulnerable to future cyber-warfare.

As cybersecurity requirements for energy systems continue to evolve, traditional encryption technologies are increasingly vulnerable to emerging quantum computing threats. This collaboration combines advanced energy hardware, intelligent controls, and next-generation encryption technologies into a unified platform.

SEETEL New Energy Co., Ltd. ("SEETEL"): Provides high-performance modular energy storage systems and oversees global manufacturing, integration, and supply chain production.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.("AEGIS"): Provides advanced Energy Management Systems (EMS), microgrid integration expertise, and deployment experience across harsh-environment and mission-critical applications.

Quantum eMotion Corp. ("QNC"): Integrates its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology to enhance cybersecurity protection across the energy storage platform.

From Taiwan Manufacturing to North American Deployment

This announcement builds on the parties' October 2025 collaboration involving the launch of a 261-kWh plug-and-play BESS platform and expands the relationship across a broader portfolio of SEETEL and Aurosi energy storage products.

During the visit to Taiwan, executives from Aegis and Quantum eMotion conducted inspections of SEETEL's production facilities, confirming the successful implementation of QRNG-secured EMS integration across multiple battery energy storage solutions. The meetings also advanced planning for deployment opportunities involving defence, utility-scale systems, AI data centres, and remote microgrids throughout North America.

SEETEL stated:

"By combining QNC's encryption capabilities and Aegis's expertise in EMS integration and energy deployment with our storage hardware, we are moving beyond equipment manufacturing toward delivering a secure energy infrastructure platform. This collaboration represents SEETEL's commitment to expanding into global cyber-secure energy markets."

"Aegis is dedicated to providing resilient energy solutions for advanced infrastructure applications," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad. "By combining SEETEL's advanced manufacturing capabilities with QNC's cybersecurity technologies, our solutions are strongly positioned for North American government procurement opportunities and NATO-aligned infrastructure requirements."

Quantum eMotion added:

"Energy systems are becoming increasingly important to national security. QNC is pleased to see our quantum encryption technology integrated directly into SEETEL's hardware through this partnership. We look forward to supporting the continued commercialization of this secure energy platform alongside Aegis and SEETEL."

Outlook

Following the successful validation of the integrated systems in Taiwan, the partners will focus on fulfilling initial U.S. orders while pursuing government, utility, industrial, and defence opportunities across Canada and the United States.

With QNC's NYSE presence and Aegis's positioning within Canadian Indigenous procurement and NATO-aligned initiatives, the alliance is strategically positioned to support the next generation of secure and reliable energy infrastructure.

About SEETEL New Energy







SEETEL New Energy

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SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (TW: 7740) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications.

About Quantum eMotion





Quantum eMotion

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Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (NYSE American: QNCCF) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.





Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

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Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid generation systems, intelligent control architectures, and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote, and industrial sectors.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.