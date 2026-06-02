Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company"), together with its Indigenous majority-owned partner, Malahat Energy Systems Inc. ("Malahat"), is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive third-party certification and engineering validation package for the PWR-Flex 261Q energy storage platform. The milestone builds upon the Company's previously announced commercialization activities and further strengthens the platform's readiness for commercial, industrial, utility, telecommunications, mining, marine, Indigenous community, defence, remote, and critical infrastructure deployments throughout North America.

The PWR-Flex 261Q certification and engineering package, completed by CSA Group and independent engineering specialists and commissioned through the platform's manufacturing partners, includes UL 9540, UL 9540A, UL 1973, UL 1741 SB, CSA C22.2 No. 107.1, Functional Safety, NFPA 68, and NFPA 69 evaluations supporting commercial, industrial, utility, telecommunications, mining, marine, Indigenous community, defence, remote, and critical infrastructure applications. (www.malahatenergysystems.ca/cx261-spec/)

The PWR-Flex 261Q is a fully integrated, plug and play 261 kWh / 135 kW outdoor Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") combining Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery technology, liquid-cooled thermal management, intelligent controls, integrated fire suppression, advanced monitoring systems, and optional quantum-secure control architecture within a compact factory-tested enclosure.

"The completion of this certification and engineering validation program represents an important milestone in our strategy to deliver secure, resilient, and commercially deployable energy storage solutions for critical infrastructure customers," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

"The PWR-Flex 261Q combines advanced energy storage technology, comprehensive third-party safety validation, intelligent controls, and optional quantum-secure communications architecture into a highly scalable platform suitable for a broad range of industrial, utility, and critical infrastructure applications."

Built for Critical Infrastructure

Engineered for demanding operating environments, the PWR-Flex 261Q utilizes liquid-cooled LFP battery technology and is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +50°C. The platform incorporates IP67 battery packs housed within an IP55 outdoor enclosure and includes integrated aerosol fire suppression, intelligent battery management, advanced monitoring systems, and flexible communications protocols suitable for deployment in commercial facilities, industrial operations, telecommunications networks, microgrids, remote energy systems, mining operations, marine applications, and critical infrastructure projects.

The PWR-Flex 261Q platform is available with Quantum-Secure Controller architecture utilising Quantum eMotion Corp's., (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0), hardware-based Quantum Random Number Generation ("QRNG") technology that enables cryptographic signing of commands, telemetry, and firmware updates using quantum-derived entropy, supporting advanced cybersecurity requirements for utilities, telecommunications networks, defence infrastructure, and other mission-critical applications. The integration of QRNG technology will strengthen security through enhanced cryptographic key generation and supporting secure communications across distributed energy infrastructure and critical energy systems.

Supporting the ToughBhoy Platform

The certified PWR-Flex 261Q platform also serves as the foundational energy-storage building block within the Company's ToughBhoy mobile energy platform. Designed for defence, Arctic, mining, remote operations, emergency response, and critical infrastructure applications, ToughBhoy utilizes the same certified 261 kWh LFP energy modules combined with ruggedized deployment configurations, -50 °C to +55 °C operating envelope, advanced controls, and optional quantum-secure communications architecture.

(www.malahatenergysystems.ca/specs/MBT_Tough_Bhoy.pdf)

By leveraging a common certified energy architecture across both fixed and mobile deployments, Aegis and Malahat Energy Systems are positioned to support a broad range of applications ranging from commercial and industrial installations to mission-critical energy systems operating in some of the world's most demanding environments.

Canadian-Led Platform Development

The PWR-Flex 261Q is delivered through a collaborative ecosystem led by Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. and Malahat Energy Systems Inc., combining Canadian system integration, Indigenous project leadership, advanced energy storage manufacturing, and next-generation quantum cybersecurity technologies into a unified energy platform designed to address the growing demand for secure and resilient energy infrastructure.

The Company believes the completion of the certification and engineering package strengthens its ability to pursue product qualification, procurement and deployment opportunities across telecommunications, mining, industrial, provincial and municipal, Indigenous community, critical infrastructure and utility market throughout Canada and North America, including potential participation in BC Hydro energy storage initiatives and other utility programs, where applicable.

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.





Malahat Energy Systems Inc. is an Indigenous majority-owned energy technology company focused on delivering advanced energy storage, hybrid power generation, and microgrid solutions for Indigenous communities, utilities, industrial operators, remote sites, and critical infrastructure applications across Canada and North America. For more information, visit www.malahatenergysystems.ca.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.





Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FFSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.