Showcasing Tough Bhoy - Canada's First Quantum-Secured, Arctic-Rated Battery Energy Storage System - to Defence Leaders, Procurement Officers, and Allied Industry Partners

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) and its Indigenous-led strategic partner, Malahat Energy Systems, are attending this week at CANSEC 2026, Canada's premier defence and security trade exhibition, held May 27-28 at the Cohere Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. The companies are presenting their defence-grade mobile energy storage portfolio to an audience of military leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders - marking a significant moment for domestically developed Canadian-sovereign energy technology in the national defence procurement landscape.

Aegis and Malahat at CANSEC 2026

CANSEC, organized by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), is the largest defence and security trade show in Canada, convening senior Department of National Defence (DND) officials, allied military procurement representatives, and the full spectrum of the Canadian defence industrial base. For Aegis and Malahat, participation at CANSEC 2026 is a strategic statement: Canadian-made, NATO-compatible energy storage is ready for operational deployment.

The Aegis-Malahat partnership reflects the kind of integrated Canadian supply chain that federal defence procurement increasingly prioritizes. Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. serves as the technology developer, bringing advanced energy management systems, mobile BESS engineering, and quantum-cybersecurity integration to the partnership. Malahat Energy Systems - an Indigenous-led, W̱SÁNEC-rooted, CCIB-certified Canadian energy company representing a strategic alliance between Malahat Nation and Aegis - brings Indigenous business certification, providing a meaningful procurement advantage for federal contracts under Canada's Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business.

Together, the companies are positioning their product family as a direct answer to Canada's forward-operating energy challenges: Arctic deployments, remote forward operating bases, maritime operations, and critical infrastructure resilience - all domains where reliable, secure, and cold-weather-hardened energy storage is operationally essential.

Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, CEO, Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.



"Canada's defence sector faces a generational challenge in energy resilience - whether that's a forward operating base in the Arctic, a naval facility on the coast, or critical infrastructure in a remote community. CANSEC is where we bring that conversation to the people who make procurement decisions. Our systems are built to Canadian conditions, certified to allied standards, and ready to deploy today. We are proud to stand alongside Malahat Energy Systems as a demonstration of what an Indigenous-led, Canadian-sovereign defence supply chain looks like in practice."

Malahat Energy Systems David Parry Director



"Malahat Energy Systems' presence at CANSEC 2026 reflects the growing role of Indigenous-led enterprises in Canada's defence and critical infrastructure sectors. Our partnership with Aegis is built on shared values of Canadian sovereignty, community resilience, and technical excellence. We are here to show that Indigenous business is not just a compliance checkbox - it is a source of genuine capability and long-term strategic value for Canada's defence industrial base."

Featured Products: Tough Bhoy Mobile BESS and Tough Bhoy

Tough Bhoy, a fully integrated battery energy storage system officially launched on December 2, 2025, in collaboration with Quantum eMotion and SEETEL New Energy. "Mission-ready BESS," Tough Bhoy delivers 520 kWh to 1 MWh+ of energy storage capacity in a single, ruggedized 10-ft unit or 20-ft unit- a one-box deployment architecture that eliminates the multi-component complexity typical of field energy systems. The two products use different battery chemistry from each other as the use case for each unit has different applications. The Mobile Tough Bhoy is designed to be mounted on a truck with well established automotive technology and for mobility and rapid deployment. The Standard Tough Bhoy is developed for base camps, radar deployments and seasonal deployments.

The system's defining technical characteristics are its operational temperature floor of -50°C and its quantum-secured control architecture. Cybersecurity is implemented via QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator) technology developed with Quantum eMotion - a post-quantum cryptographic approach that addresses the vulnerability of conventional encryption to emerging quantum computing threats, a concern of direct relevance to defence and critical infrastructure operators. Complementing this, AI-driven safety and energy management systems monitor operations autonomously, while integrated diesel hybrid optimization reduces fuel dependency at remote or forward operating bases where resupply logistics are a persistent operational constraint.

CANSEC 2026 represents the first opportunity for Canada's senior defence audience to engage with Tough Bhoy in a dedicated defence-industry setting - building on the product's December 2025 commercial launch and positioning it directly within the DND procurement conversation.

Broader Mobile BESS Portfolio and Defence Strategy

The Tough Bhoys is one element of a growing Aegis mobile energy portfolio designed for the full spectrum of NATO-aligned operational requirements. The 5 MWh MBT-SEETEL Energy Storage System - launched jointly by Aegis, SEETEL, and Malahat - scales the same design philosophy to larger installations, built for extreme environmental conditions and fully aligned with NATO standards through a wholly allied supply chain. Where Tough Bhoy addresses rapid, single-unit forward deployment, the MBT-SEETEL system addresses persistent, high-capacity energy requirements at larger operating bases or critical infrastructure nodes.

Aegis's published strategic direction encompasses Maritime operations, Arctic deployments, mobile energy, microgrid integration, hybrid power systems, and nuclear energy integration - a portfolio breadth that positions the company as a full-spectrum energy resilience provider rather than a single-product vendor. For Canadian DND procurement planners, this matters: a supplier capable of addressing energy requirements from a 10-ft forward-deploy unit to a multi-megawatt base installation reduces integration complexity and supply chain fragmentation.

The allied supply chain dimension is a deliberate differentiator. As allied nations increase scrutiny of critical infrastructure supply chains - particularly for energy systems deployed in sensitive or classified environments - the ability to certify that components, manufacturing, and ownership structures are fully within allied jurisdictions is increasingly a procurement prerequisite rather than a preference. Malahat Energy Systems' IBD listing further strengthens the federal procurement case, enabling access to set-aside contracts and Indigenous procurement streams under the Government of Canada's procurement framework.

If your interested in meeting an Aegis or Malahat Energy team at CANSEC 2026 please email info@aegiscriticalenergy.com.

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.

MES, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, visit https://malahatenergysystems.ca.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. AEGIS - Critical Energy Defence

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.