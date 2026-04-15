

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that March 2026 net income was $712 million or $1.21 per share, up from $901 million or $1.53 per share in March 2025.



Net premiums written for the month improved 10 percent to $9.91 billion and net premiums earned grew 11 percent to $7.52 billion from last March.



Companywide total policies in force as of March 31, 2016 grew 9 percent to 39.57 million from 36.29 million in March 31, 2025.



For the first quarter, net income was $2.82 billion or $4.80 per share, up 10 percent from $2.57 billion or $4.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net premiums written for the quarter grew 6 percent to $23.64 billion and net premiums earned increased 8 percent to $20.97 billion in the year-ago quarter.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PGR is trading on the NYSE at $194.00, down $2.74 or 1.39 percent.



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