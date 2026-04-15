

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.818 billion, or $4.80 per share. This compares with $2.567 billion, or $4.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $22.188 billion from $20.409 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.818 Bln. vs. $2.567 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.80 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue: $22.188 Bln vs. $20.409 Bln last year.



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