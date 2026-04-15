MetLife Supports Climate Innovation Through the Strauch Cleantech to Market Program, Advancing Sustainable Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Congratulations to all?The Strauch Cleantech to Market Program (C2M)?students who presented at the 2025 Climate Tech Summit at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

This marks MetLife's fourth year supporting the program and announcing "MetLife Climate Solutions Awards" to teams that delivered the most compelling findings for how their startup can strengthen the resilience and well-being of people and the planet, determined by a panel of independent judges.?

A big thank you to the 40 MetLife employee volunteers worldwide who dedicated their time and expertise to help students advance impactful climate technologies.?

Learn more about the The Strauch Cleantech to Market Program

Find more stories and multimedia from MetLife at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: MetLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-supports-climate-innovation-through-the-strauch-cleantech-to-1157652