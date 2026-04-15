Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 16:17
64,40 Euro
-0,16 % -0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,8064,9216:06
64,6664,9416:05
ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MetLife Supports Climate Innovation Through the Strauch Cleantech to Market Program, Advancing Sustainable Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Congratulations to all?The Strauch Cleantech to Market Program (C2M)?students who presented at the 2025 Climate Tech Summit at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

This marks MetLife's fourth year supporting the program and announcing "MetLife Climate Solutions Awards" to teams that delivered the most compelling findings for how their startup can strengthen the resilience and well-being of people and the planet, determined by a panel of independent judges.?

A big thank you to the 40 MetLife employee volunteers worldwide who dedicated their time and expertise to help students advance impactful climate technologies.?

Learn more about the The Strauch Cleantech to Market Program

Find more stories and multimedia from MetLife at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-supports-climate-innovation-through-the-strauch-cleantech-to-1157652

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.