Instrument: Units rights Short name: LXB UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028501304 Order book ID: 501664 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: LXB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028501312 Order book ID: 501665 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from April 16, 2026, the units rights in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 27, 2026.With effect from April 16, 2026, the paid subscription units in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 15, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB