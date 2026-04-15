With effect from April 16, 2026, the units rights in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 27, 2026.
With effect from April 16, 2026, the paid subscription units in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 15, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|LXB UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0028501304
|Order book ID:
|501664
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from April 16, 2026, the paid subscription units in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 15, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|LXB BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0028501312
|Order book ID:
|501665
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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