Das Instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.04.2026

The instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2026



Das Instrument 5JD0 SE0023261292 EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HLDG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.04.2026

The instrument 5JD0 SE0023261292 EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HLDG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2026



Das Instrument 52X SE0014401014 MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.04.2026

The instrument 52X SE0014401014 MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2026



Das Instrument YAJ0 AU0000458226 KAIROS MINERALS DEF. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.04.2026

The instrument YAJ0 AU0000458226 KAIROS MINERALS DEF. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.04.2026





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