Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Reports Financial Results For First Quarter 2026

A difficult quarter in a year of necessary change

Q1 2026 KEY INDICATORS

Total revenue amounted to 71.7 MSEK (85.1)

EBITDA equalled -6.6 MSEK (12.8)

Operating profit (EBIT) was -17.8 MSEK (2.1)

Profit after tax amounted to -22.0 MSEK (-1.2)

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO of Magle Group, commented:

"The first quarter reflects a company in a difficult position and at an early stage of a substantial turnaround. The strategy of recent years did not deliver as intended; the Group was unable to integrate its acquired businesses, and operational management was not properly in place. Since the start of the year we have undertaken a thorough review of the entire company, which has led to significant changes in both leadership and organisation. This work is being carried out in close collaboration with our stakeholders, and new business plans have been agreed and are now being implemented. We expect to see positive change before long, but the turnaround is expected to take twelve to eighteen months, and our progress should be judged over that period rather than on any single quarter."

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-31 12:00 CEST.