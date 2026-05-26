Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P71A | ISIN: SE0014401014 | Ticker-Symbol: 52X
Stuttgart
26.05.26 | 16:32
0,322 Euro
-5,29 % -0,018
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3220,34216:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 16:30 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556913-4710 (the "Company"), today, on 26 May 2026, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") at the Company's premises at Agneslundsvägen 20B in Malmö, Sweden. The following resolutions were adopted at the EGM.

Determination of the number of board members

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the number of board members, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall be four, without deputy members.

Election of board members

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Stig Løkke Pedersen (chairman), Sven-Christer Nilsson and Mats Pettersson as board members and to elect Søren Skjold Mogensen as a new board member, all for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Determination of remuneration to be paid to the board members

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the remuneration for each board member, appointed by the general meeting, shall amount to SEK 100,000 annually and that the remuneration to the chairman shall amount to SEK 200,000 annually, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The remuneration shall be paid proportionally in relation to the duration of the mandate period each board member has held the assignment.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com
Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.