Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556913-4710 (the "Company"), today, on 26 May 2026, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") at the Company's premises at Agneslundsvägen 20B in Malmö, Sweden. The following resolutions were adopted at the EGM.

Determination of the number of board members

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the number of board members, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall be four, without deputy members.

Election of board members

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Stig Løkke Pedersen (chairman), Sven-Christer Nilsson and Mats Pettersson as board members and to elect Søren Skjold Mogensen as a new board member, all for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Determination of remuneration to be paid to the board members

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the remuneration for each board member, appointed by the general meeting, shall amount to SEK 100,000 annually and that the remuneration to the chairman shall amount to SEK 200,000 annually, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The remuneration shall be paid proportionally in relation to the duration of the mandate period each board member has held the assignment.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.