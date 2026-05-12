Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MAGLE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028475699 Order Book: 501169 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Magle Chemoswed Holding AB, the last trading day in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-05-20 to 2026-05-13.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB