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Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
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WKN: 659094 | ISIN: FR0000064578 | Ticker-Symbol: F5D
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 12:21
58,25 Euro
+1,39 % +0,80
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COVIVIO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVIVIO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,5058,6016:40
58,5058,6016:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COVIVIO
COVIVIO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COVIVIO SA58,25+1,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.