Plumas Bancorp Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Results

RENO, Nev., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank (the "Bank"), today announced record first quarter earnings of $9.8 million or $1.40 per share, up from $7.2 million or $1.21 per share during the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $1.38 during the three months ended March 31, 2026, up from $1.20 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Return on average assets was 1.78% during the current quarter, down slightly from 1.79% during the first quarter of 2025. Return on average equity was 14.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, down from 16.0% during the first quarter of 2025.

Net-interest income increased by $6.6 million from $18.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $25.1 million during the current quarter. The provision for credit losses was a $330 thousand recovery during the current quarter, compared to a $250 thousand provision in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income decreased by $217 thousand from $3.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $3.0 million during the first quarter of 2026. However, the first quarter of 2025 included a legal settlement totaling $1.1 million related to the Dixie Fire in August of 2021. Excluding this settlement, non-interest income would have increased by $902 thousand year over year.

Non-interest expense increased by $3.8 million from $11.5 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $15.3 million during the current quarter. Of this increase $726 thousand relates to a loss associated with two fraudulent wire transfers, both of which were associated with the same client while the remaining increase is primarily driven by the acquisition of Cornerstone Community Bancorp.

The provision for income taxes increased by $560 thousand from $2.9 million, or 28.5% of pre-tax income, during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $3.4 million, or 25.9% of pre-tax income, during the current quarter.

Acquisition of Cornerstone Community Bank and Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the acquisition of Cornerstone Community Bank (CCB), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cornerstone Community Bancorp (Cornerstone), effective July 1, 2025. Total assets acquired from Cornerstone, excluding purchase adjustments, were $658 million, gross loans totaled $478 million, and deposits totaled $580 million. Goodwill associated with the acquisition of Cornerstone was $18.7 million; the core deposit intangible was $11.6 million. In addition, the Company recorded a discount on the acquired loans totaling $15.5 million.

Balance sheet Highlights

March 31, 2026 compared to March 31, 2025

Gross loans increased by $491 million, or 49%, to $1.5 billion.

Deposits increased by $402 million, or 29% to $1.8 billion.

Shareholders' equity increased by $78 million, or 41%, to $265 million.

Book value per share increased by $6.37, or 20%, to $38.05.

President's Comments

Andrew J. Ryback, director, president, and chief executive officer of Plumas Bancorp, commented, "During the quarter, we continued to emphasize capital strength and the creation of long-term shareholder value. In February, our Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25 million through the fourth quarter of 2026, reflecting our strong capital position, consistent earnings capacity, and confidence in the long-term outlook for Plumas Bancorp. We view disciplined share repurchases as an important complement to our broader capital management strategy, while maintaining flexibility to support growth. During the first quarter of 2026, we purchased a total of 41 thousand shares of Plumas Bancorp common stock.

We also continued to strengthen our leadership team with the addition of experienced executives. Kevin Kaiser was promoted to Chief Credit Officer effective January 1, 2026, following the 2025 appointments of Matt Moseley, Regional President, and Jack Prescott as Chief Banking Officer. These additions enhance our organizational depth and support the Bank's long-term strategic priorities.

Looking ahead, our priorities remain unchanged: delivering high-quality service to our clients, supporting the communities we serve, operational discipline, and creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders. I want to thank our employees for their continued dedication and our shareholders for their ongoing confidence in Plumas Bancorp."

Loans, Deposits, Investments and Cash

Primarily reflecting the acquisition of Cornerstone, gross loans increased by $491 million, or 49%, from $1.0 billion at March 31, 2025, to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2026. Increases in loans included $353 million in commercial real estate loans, $85 million in commercial loans, $34 million in agricultural loans, $21 million in residential real estate loans, $16 million in equity lines and $11 million in consumer and other loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $23 million in automobile loans and $6 million in construction loans.

On March 31, 2026, approximately 80% of the Company's loan portfolio was comprised of variable rate loans. The rates of interest charged on variable rate loans are set at specific increments in relation to the Company's lending rate or other indexes such as the published prime interest rate or U.S. Treasury rates and vary with changes in these indexes. The frequency at which variable rate loans reprice can vary from one day to several years. Most of our commercial real estate portfolio reprices every five years. Approximately 77% of the variable rate loans are indexed to the five-year T-Bill rate and reprice every five years. Loans indexed to the prime interest rate were approximately 20% of the Company's variable rate loan portfolio; these loans reprice within one day to three months of a change in the prime rate.

Primarily reflecting the acquisition of Cornerstone, total deposits increased by $402 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2025, to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2026. The increase in deposits includes increases of $151 million in demand deposits, $131 million in money market accounts and $131 million in time deposits. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $11 million in savings deposits. At March 31, 2026, 47% of the Company's deposits were in the form of non-interest-bearing demand deposits. The Company's brokered deposits consisted of a single $10 million time deposit acquired from CCB, bearing an interest rate of 3.80%.

Total investment securities increased by $22 million from $447 million at March 31, 2025, to $469 million at March 31, 2026. The Bank's investment security portfolio consists of debt securities issued by US Government agencies, US Government sponsored agencies and municipalities. All investment securities are classified as available for sale. The unrealized loss on investment securities decreased by $11.6 million from $30.2 million on March 31, 2025, to $18.6 million on March 31, 2026. Cash and due from banks decreased by $24 million from $87 million on March 31, 2025, to $63 million on March 31, 2026.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets (which are comprised of nonperforming loans, other real estate owned ("OREO") and repossessed vehicle holdings) at March 31, 2026, were $14.4 million, up from $3.8 million at March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.65% at March 31, 2026, up from 0.23% at March 31, 2025. OREO increased by $135 thousand from $91 thousand at March 31, 2025, to $226 thousand at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming loans were $3.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $14.2 million at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 0.94% at March 31, 2026, up from 0.36% at March 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by one agricultural loan relationship of 15 loans totaling $9.3 million. The borrower on these loans was unable to meet the obligations under the modified loan agreements, and as a result, the loans were placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026 we recorded a recovery of provision for credit losses of $330 thousand consisting of a recovery of provision for credit losses on loans of $401 thousand partially offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments of $71 thousand. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $250 thousand during the first quarter of 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $237 thousand and $127 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The allowance for credit losses totaled $19.3 million at March 31, 2026, and $13.3 million at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.29% at March 31, 2026, and 1.32% at March 31, 2025.

The following tables present the activity in the allowance for credit losses and the reserve for unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands).

Allowance for Credit Losses March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Balance, beginning of period - 19,959 - 13,196 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (401 - 250 Losses charged to allowance (341 - (312 - Recoveries 104 185 Balance, end of period - 19,321 - 13,319

Reserve for Unfunded Commitments



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025 Balance, beginning of period - 580 - 620 Provision charged to operations 71 - Balance, end of period - 651 - 620



Borrowing and Repurchase Agreements

Short-term Borrowing Arrangements. The Company is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB) and can borrow up to $439 million from the FHLB secured by commercial and residential mortgage loans with carrying values totaling $699 million. Based on its current level of FHLB stock holdings the Company can borrow up to $326 million. To borrow the full $439 million in available credit the Company would need to purchase $3 million in additional FHLB stock. The Company is also eligible to borrow at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Discount Window. At March 31, 2026, the Company could borrow up to $40 million at the Discount Window secured by investment securities with a fair value of $41 million. In addition to its FHLB borrowing line and the Discount Window, the Company has unsecured short-term borrowing agreements with two of its correspondent banks in the amounts of $50 million and $20 million. There were no outstanding borrowings to the FHLB, FRB Discount Window or the correspondent banks at March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Note Payable. Plumas Bancorp had outstanding borrowings of $14.3 million with a correspondent bank at March 31, 2026. This loan matures on January 25, 2035, and can be prepaid at any time. During the initial three years the loan functioned as an interest only revolving line of credit. On February 1, 2025, the loan converted into a term loan requiring semi-annual interest payments and annual principal reductions. This borrowing bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.85% for the first 5 years and then beginning January 25, 2027 at a floating interest rate linked to WSJ Prime Rate for the remaining eight-year term. Interest expense recognized on this loan for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, was $139 thousand and $144 thousand, respectively.

Subordinated Debentures. In connection with the acquisition of Cornerstone, the Company assumed $12 million of subordinated debentures, including $2 million of 4.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 30, 2035 (the "2035 Notes"). The 2035 Notes, which were issued in 2020, have a fixed interest rate of 4.75% for the first ten years and thereafter a quarterly variable interest rate equal to the then current three-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 4.14%. The remaining subordinated notes were called in 2025 and are no longer outstanding. Interest expense recognized on the subordinated notes for the three-months ended March 31, 2026, was $61 thousand.

Repurchase Agreements. The Bank offers a repurchase agreement product for its larger customers which use securities sold under agreements to repurchase as an alternative to interest-bearing deposits. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase totaled $99.4 million and $18.7 million at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The balances at March 31, 2026, are secured by U.S. Government agency securities with a carrying amount of $112.5 million. The increase in repurchase agreements is primarily driven by the acquisition of Cornerstone. Cornerstone maintained reciprocal deposits with several customers which were converted to repurchase agreements in July 2025. Interest expense recognized on repurchase agreements for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, was $441 thousand and $10 thousand, respectively.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased by $77.8 million from $188 million at March 31, 2025, to $265 million at March 31, 2026. The $77.8 million includes stock issued in the acquisition of Cornerstone totaling $44.6 million, earnings during the twelve-month period totaling $32.2 million, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.1 million and stock option activity totaling $3.1 million. These items were partially offset by the payment of cash dividends totaling $8.2 million and purchase of 41 thousand shares of common stock under the Company's stock repurchase plan totaling $2.0 million.

Liquidity

The Company manages its liquidity to provide the ability to generate funds to support asset growth, meet deposit withdrawals (both anticipated and unanticipated), fund customers' borrowing needs and satisfy maturity of short-term borrowings. The Company's liquidity needs are managed using assets or liabilities, or both. On the asset side, in addition to cash and due from banks, the Company maintains an investment portfolio which includes unpledged U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities that are classified as available-for-sale. On the liability side, liquidity needs are managed by offering competitive rates on deposit products and the use of established credit lines.

Customer deposits are the Company's primary source of funds. Total deposits increased by $402 million from $1.4 billion at March 31, 2025, to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits are held in various forms with varying maturities. The Company estimates that it has approximately $694 million in uninsured deposits which include uninsured deposits of Plumas Bancorp. Of this amount, $177 million represents deposits that are collateralized such as deposits of states, municipalities and tribal accounts.

The Company's securities portfolio, Discount Window advances, FHLB advances, and cash and due from banks serve as the primary sources of liquidity, providing adequate funding for loans during periods of high loan demand. During periods of decreased lending, funds obtained from the maturing or sale of investments, loan payments, and new deposits are invested in short-term earning assets, such as cash held at the FRB and investment securities, to serve as a source of funding for future loan growth. Management believes that the Company's available sources of funds, including borrowings, will provide adequate liquidity for its operations in the foreseeable future.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Driven primarily by growth in the loan portfolio related to the acquisition of Cornerstone, net interest income increased by $6.6 million from $18.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $25.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The increase in net interest income includes an increase of $8.8 million in interest income partially offset by an increase of $2.2 million in interest expense.

Interest and fees on loans increased by $8.6 million related both to an increase in average balance and an increase in yield. Average loan balances increased by $495 million, while the average yield on loans increased by 28 basis points from 6.17% during the first quarter of 2025 to 6.45% during the current quarter. We attribute the increase in yield to several factors including the amortization of discount on purchased loans, the repricing of a portion of our commercial real estate loans most of which reprice every five years from the date of origination and growth in fixed rate SBA loans which totaled $119 million at March 31, 2026, and $74 million at March 31, 2025. The weighted average rate earned on this portfolio at March 31, 2026, was 8.1%.

Interest on investment securities increased by $489 thousand related to an increase in yield on investment securities of 15 basis points to 4.27% and an increase in average balance. The increase in investment yields is consistent with the partial restructuring of the investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025 and market conditions. Average investment securities increased from $444 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $475 million during the current period.

Interest on cash balances decreased by $273 thousand related to a decline in average balance of $18 million and a decrease in average rate paid on cash balances of 71 basis points from 4.52% during the first quarter of 2025 to 3.81% during the current quarter. This decline in yield was Primarily related to a decline in rate paid on balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB). The average rate earned on FRB balances decreased from 4.40% during the first quarter of 2025 to 3.65% during the current quarter.

Interest paid on deposits increased by $1.7 million and is broken down by product type as follows: money market accounts - $730 thousand, savings deposits - $71 thousand and time deposits - $889 thousand. The increase in interest paid primarily relates to the growth in money market and time deposits related to the acquisition of Cornerstone. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased from 1.11% during the first quarter of 2025 to 1.52% during the current quarter and Primarily relates to an increase in the percentage of average time deposits to average interest bearing deposits from 13% during the first quarter of 2025 to 22% during the current quarter.

The average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased from 1.14% during the 2025 quarter to 1.60% in 2026 related mainly to the increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements.

Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2026, increased 8 basis points to 5.03%, up from 4.95% for the same period in 2025.

Non-Interest Income/Expense

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, non-interest income totaled $3.0 million, a decrease of $217 thousand from the three months ended March 31, 2025. The largest component of this decrease was the $1.1 million settlement related to the Dixie Fire during the first quarter of 2025. Significant increases in non-interest income during the current quarter were $309 thousand in FHLB dividends, $159 thousand in earnings on Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) and $140 thousand in interchange income. Each of these items benefited from the acquisition of Cornerstone. Additionally, the FHLB paid a regular dividend of $194 thousand and special dividend of $252 thousand during the first quarter of 2026.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, total non-interest expense increased by $3.8 million from $11.5 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $15.3 million during the current quarter. Much of this increase was driven by the acquisition of Cornerstone. Salary and benefit expense increased by $1.9 million which includes an increase in salary expense of $1.1 million related to an increase in Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employees of 48 to 232 FTE at March 31, 2026 and merit and promotional increases. Related Primarily to an increase in pre-tax income, bonus expense increased by $281 thousand. Payroll taxes increased by $207 thousand.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $660 thousand from $2.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $2.7 million during the current quarter, Primarily related to the acquisition of Cornerstone and to a much lesser extent the sales/leaseback completed during the fourth quarter of 2025. Amortization of Core Deposit Intangible increased by $537 thousand related to the acquisition of Cornerstone. Other expenses increased by $719 thousand related to a $726 thousand loss associated with two fraudulent wire transfers. The largest reduction in non-interest expense was $569 thousand in merger expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2025.

Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bancorp's principal subsidiary is Plumas Bank, which was founded in 1980. Plumas Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The Bank operates nineteen branches: seventeen located in the California counties of Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sutter, and Tehama and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Carson City and Washoe. The bank also operates two loan production offices located in Auburn, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Plumas Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

Contact: Jamie Huynh

Investor Relations

Plumas Bancorp

5525 Kietzke Lane Ste. 100

Reno, NV 89511

775.786.0907 x8908

investorrelations@plumasbank.com

PLUMAS BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2026 2025 Dollar Change Percentage Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 62,881 $ 87,327 $ (24,446) (28.0)% Investment securities 469,732 447,293 22,439 5.0% Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,486,412 1,000,651 485,761 48.5% Premises and equipment, net 24,081 12,349 11,732 95.0% Right-of-use assets 28,422 24,003 4,419 18.4% Bank owned life insurance 33,927 16,628 17,299 104.0% Core deposit intangible 10,520 747 9,773 1308.3% Goodwill 24,215 5,502 18,713 340.1% Accrued interest receivable and other assets 59,885 38,792 21,093 54.4% Total assets $ 2,200,075 $ 1,633,292 $ 566,783 34.7% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 1,774,777 $ 1,373,061 $ 401,716 29.3% Repurchase agreements 99,439 18,732 80,707 430.9% Lease liabilities 28,713 24,523 4,190 17.1% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,733 14,373 1,360 9.5% Borrowings 16,021 15,000 1,021 6.8% Total liabilities 1,934,683 1,445,689 488,994 33.8% Common stock 75,149 29,454 45,695 155.1% Retained earnings 203,357 179,411 23,946 13.3% Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (13,114) (21,262) 8,148 38.3% Shareholders' equity 265,392 187,603 77,789 41.5% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,200,075 $ 1,633,292 $ 566,783 34.7% PLUMAS BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 2025 Dollar Change Percentage Change Interest income $ 29,367 $ 20,590 $ 8,777 42.6% Interest expense 4,228 2,051 2,177 106.1% Net interest income before provision for credit losses 25,139 18,539 6,600 35.6% (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (330) 250 (580) (232.0)% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,469 18,289 7,180 39.3% Non-interest income 2,996 3,213 (217) (6.8)% Non-interest expense 15,286 11,466 3,820 33.3% Income before income taxes 13,179 10,036 3,143 31.3% Provision for income taxes 3,416 2,856 560 19.6% Net income $ 9,763 $ 7,180 $ 2,583 36.0% Basic earnings per share $ 1.40 $ 1.21 $ 0.19 15.7% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.20 $ 0.18 15.0%

PLUMAS BANCORP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share - 1.40 - 1.58 - 1.21 - 4.60 - 4.85 Diluted earnings per share - 1.38 - 1.56 - 1.20 - 4.54 - 4.80 Weighted average shares outstanding5 6,984 6,956 5,911 6,440 5,895 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding5 7,073 7,036 6,002 6,517 5,968 Cash dividends paid per share1 - 0.33 - 0.30 - 0.30 - 1.20 - 1.08 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized for the three months) Return on average assets 1.78 - 1.93 - 1.79 - 1.52 - 1.74 - Return on average equity 14.9 - 17.2 - 16.0 - 13.6 - 17.2 - Yield on earning assets 5.88 - 5.92 - 5.50 - 5.68 - 5.49 - Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 1.60 - 1.72 - 1.14 - 1.52 - 1.39 - Net interest margin 5.03 - 5.00 - 4.95 - 4.91 - 4.79 - Noninterest income to average assets 0.55 - 0.48 - 0.80 - 0.54 - 0.53 - Noninterest expense to average assets 2.79 - 2.51 - 2.85 - 2.66 - 2.56 - Efficiency ratio2 54.3 - 49.8 - 52.7 - 52.8 - 51.3 - 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA Allowance for credit losses - 19,321 - 13,319 - 19,959 - 13,196 - 12,867 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.29 - 1.32 - 1.32 - 1.30 - 1.34 - Nonperforming loans - 14,167 - 3,686 - 15,089 - 4,105 - 4,820 Nonperforming assets - 14,393 - 3,787 - 15,321 - 4,307 - 5,315 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.94 - 0.36 - 1.00 - 0.40 - 0.50 - Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.65 - 0.23 - 0.68 - 0.27 - 0.33 - Year-to-date net charge-offs - 237 - 127 - 442 - 1,046 - 954 Year-to-date net charge-offs as a percentage of average 0.06 - 0.05 - 0.04 - 0.11 - 0.10 - loans (annualized) CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA Common shares outstanding at end of period 6,975 5,922 6,959 5,903 5,872 Shareholders' equity - 265,392 - 187,603 - 261,076 - 177,899 - 147,317 Book value per common share - 38.05 - 31.68 - 37.52 - 30.14 - 25.09 Tangible common equity3 - 230,657 - 181,354 - 225,760 - 171,606 - 140,823 Tangible book value per common share4 - 33.07 - 30.62 - 32.44 - 29.07 - 23.98 Tangible common equity to total assets 10.5 - 11.1 - 10.1 - 10.6 - 8.7 - Gross loans to deposits 84.6 - 73.6 - 83.6 - 74.1 - 71.9 - PLUMAS BANK REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.6 - 12.3 - 11.1 - 11.9 - 10.8 - Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 15.5 - 17.8 - 14.8 - 17.3 - 15.7 - Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.5 - 17.8 - 14.8 - 17.3 - 15.7 - Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.7 - 19.0 - 16.0 - 18.5 - 16.9 -

(1) The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share on February 18, 2026 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on February 17, 2025, May 15, 2025, August 15, 2025 and November 17, 2025 and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on February 15, 2024, May 15, 2024, August 15, 2024 and November 15, 2024. (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). (3) Tangible common equity is defined as common equity less core deposit intangibles and goodwill. (4) Tangible common book value per share is defined as tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (5) In thousands.

PLUMAS BANCORP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following table presents for the three-month periods indicated the distribution of consolidated average assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity. For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) (3) - 1,506,838 - 23,957 6.45 - - 1,011,968 - 15,396 6.17 - Investment securities 398,218 4,342 4.42 - 369,126 3,927 4.31 - Non-taxable investment securities(1) 76,708 657 3.47 - 74,883 583 3.16 - Interest-bearing deposits 43,778 411 3.81 - 61,409 684 4.52 - Total interest-earning assets 2,025,542 29,367 5.88 - 1,517,386 20,590 5.50 - Cash and due from banks 33,036 26,477 Other assets 165,417 86,335 Total assets - 2,223,995 - 1,630,198 Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits 432,731 1,875 1.76 - 279,184 1,145 1.66 - Savings deposits 312,488 277 0.36 - 323,449 206 0.26 - Time deposits 210,490 1,434 2.76 - 88,386 545 2.50 - Total deposits 955,709 3,586 1.52 - 691,019 1,896 1.11 - Borrowings 17,145 200 4.73 - 15,000 145 3.92 - Other interest-bearing liabilities 100,013 442 1.79 - 21,190 10 0.19 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,072,867 4,228 1.60 - 727,209 2,051 1.14 - Non-interest-bearing deposits 838,018 682,495 Other liabilities 46,881 38,096 Shareholders' equity 266,229 182,398 Total liabilities & equity - 2,223,995 - 1,630,198 Cost of funding interest-earning assets(4) 0.85 - 0.55 - Net interest income and margin(5) - 25,139 5.03 - - 18,539 4.95 -

(1) Not computed on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average nonaccrual loan balances of $14.6 million for 2026 and $3.8 million for 2025 are included in average loan balances for computational purposes. (3) Net costs included in loan interest income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $292 thousand and $275 thousand, respectively. (4) Total annualized interest expense divided by the average balance of total earning assets. (5) Annualized net interest income divided by the average balance of total earning assets.

PLUMAS BANCORP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Dollar Change Percentage Change Interchange income - 830 - 690 140 20.3 - Service charges on deposit accounts 785 705 80 11.3 - FHLB Dividends 446 137 309 225.5 - Earnings on life insurance policies 268 109 159 145.9 - Loan servicing fees 182 186 (4 - (2.2 )% Other 485 1,386 (901 - (65.0 )% Total non-interest income - 2,996 - 3,213 - (217 - (6.8 )% The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Dollar Change Percentage Change Salaries and employee benefits - 7,730 - 5,880 - 1,850 31.5 - Occupancy and equipment 2,674 2,014 660 32.8 - Outside service fees 1,456 1,263 193 15.3 - Amortization of Core Deposit Intangible 581 44 537 1220.5 - Professional fees 352 229 123 53.7 - Advertising and shareholder relations 291 262 29 11.1 - Armored car and courier 263 217 46 21.2 - Deposit insurance 249 182 67 36.8 - Loan collection expenses 219 72 147 204.2 - Business development 205 167 38 22.8 - Director compensation and expense 175 167 8 4.8 - Telephone and data communication 146 174 (28 - (16.1 )% Merger and acquisition expenses - 569 (569 - (100.0 )% Other 945 226 719 318.1 - Total non-interest expense - 15,286 - 11,466 - 3,820 33.3 -