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WKN: A0F57T | ISIN: JP3475350009 | Ticker-Symbol: D4S
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 17:16
16,438 Euro
+10,96 % +1,624
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,76415,90817:29
15,60216,43817:16
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 15:04 Uhr
44 Leser
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Wayfinder Biosciences, Inc.: Wayfinder Biosciences Advances Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo on Key Neurodegeneration Target to Second Phase

SEATTLE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Biosciences, a biotechnology company using small molecules to target undruggable proteins at the RNA level, today announced the advancement to the second phase of its research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) through its Daiichi Sankyo Research Institute San Diego. The decision follows the successful completion of the initial research phase, which was focused on discovering novel RNA-targeting small molecules against a key neurodegeneration target.

The next phase of the collaboration will focus on further development and optimization of compounds identified during the initial research phase, building on the Wayfinder platform's ability to discover potent, selective, and functional RNA-targeting small molecules with the ideal properties of conventional orally available drugs.

"Advancing to the second phase of this research collaboration validates the power of our platform to generate potential novel compounds that modulate the biology of challenging targets," said Jason Fontana, CEO of Wayfinder Biosciences. "We are grateful for the continued support and confidence in our technology from Daiichi Sankyo, and we look forward to building on these results together."

About Wayfinder Biosciences, Inc.

Wayfinder Biosciences is developing orally available small molecule drugs that modulate the function of the RNAs encoding key disease targets. The company's proprietary platform combines unique screening and computational technologies to rapidly discover potent, selective and biologically active RNA-targeting small molecules. In addition to its neurodegeneration collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, the company is advancing an internal pipeline including an oral small molecule inhibitor of c-Myc for solid tumors. Wayfinder Biosciences was founded by RNA scientists from the University of Washington and is based in Seattle.

www.wayfinderbio.com

SOURCE Wayfinder Biosciences, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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