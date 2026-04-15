Electronics leader leverages Celonis to build a continuously evolving digital twin of its supply chain, boosting PO confirmation rates to 90%

Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, today announced a successful collaboration with Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, demonstrating that process context provides the essential foundation for reliable, scalable Enterprise AI. By leveraging the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, Molex has achieved unprecedented visibility across its global supply chain, allowing the company to standardize complex processes and provide the operational intelligence needed to scale its AI strategy.

Molex operates a massive, high-volume supply chain, buying 70,000 parts from thousands of global suppliers annually. Prior to using Celonis, manual processes and limited process visibility triggered chain reactions that affected customer deliveries. By using Celonis to identify root causes and eliminate bottlenecks, Molex transformed its processes into a continuously evolving digital twin of its supply chain, ensuring that its AI initiatives are powered by accurate, real-world operational data rather than siloed information.

Value realized by Molex through Celonis includes:

AI Readiness: Built a rich foundation of structured data and process context to power AI and automation agents.

Built a rich foundation of structured data and process context to power AI and automation agents. 90% Purchase Order (PO) Confirmation Rates: Improved from 30% by standardizing workflows and cleaning master data.

Improved from 30% by standardizing workflows and cleaning master data. 87% Touchless Invoices: Dramatically reduced manual intervention by automating the procure-to-pay cycle.

Dramatically reduced manual intervention by automating the procure-to-pay cycle. 10-15% Warehouse Efficiency Improvement: Optimized dock-to-stock and picking performance through a digital twin of warehouse operations.

"Process Intelligence is the heart of our digital transformation and the engine behind our AI journey," said MJ Patil, Director of Process Excellence at Molex. "Before Celonis, we were looking at data in silos, which made it hard to understand why things were slowing down. Now, it's like we've switched on a light in a dark room. This rich set of data we are building within the Celonis Process Intelligence layer will help us speed up our AI journey by giving the technology the context it needs to make smart decisions."

"The noticeable reduction in time-to-insight provided a complete, real-time visualization of the true operational reality across the enterprise," said Tony Gainsford, Senior Director, Supply Chain, Molex. "Imagine you can bring an MRI machine or an X-ray machine on top of your ERP. Celonis allows you to scan the whole process end-to-end with one click, which is an incredibly powerful capability."

"Molex is a perfect example of what happens when you treat your processes as a competitive advantage," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-Founder of Celonis. "Many companies struggle to see a return on their AI investments because the technology doesn't understand the context of how their business actually runs. By using Celonis to ground their AI and automation in process intelligence, Molex isn't just fixing problems, they are reinventing their operations for a new era of intelligence."

Molex is now expanding its use of Celonis to order-to-cash, logistics, and other manufacturing processes, using the Process Intelligence Graph to ensure its global plants follow best-practice blueprints while preparing for the next frontier of agentic AI.

Learn more about how Celonis powers Enterprise AI here and more about Molex's story here

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

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