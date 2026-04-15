RWE has scrapped its 99.9 MW Butterfly solar-plus-storage project in Wales after determining that grid connection availability made it unviable, in a move that comes amid sharply rising connection demand and mounting pressure on the United Kingdom's queue reform process.RWE Renewables has withdrawn its proposed 99.9 MW Butterfly (Glöyn Byw) solar-plus-storage project in Wrexham, Wales, after concluding that grid connection availability made the scheme unviable at this stage. "After careful consideration and a detailed review of grid connection availability and overall project viability, we have ...

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